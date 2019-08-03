North Point Portfolio Managers Continues to Hold Holding in Signature Bank (SBNY); Seatown Holdings Position in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Cut by $4.34 Million as Shares Rose

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased its stake in Signature Bank (SBNY) by 11.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp bought 5,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 55,987 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.17 million, up from 50,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Signature Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $121.68. About 459,439 shares traded or 5.94% up from the average. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500.

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 155,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 440,520 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.52M, down from 595,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.77. About 1.39M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 73,816 shares to 373,816 shares, valued at $25.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34M for 56.28 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt stated it has 25,750 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Westwood Holdings stated it has 829,207 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 9,759 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited has 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 13,235 were accumulated by First Hawaiian Financial Bank. Massachusetts-based Putnam Invests Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Jasper Ridge Ptnrs LP has invested 0.03% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Yakira invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Cibc Markets Corporation accumulated 0% or 21,000 shares. Lord Abbett Com Lc has invested 0.13% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Highbridge Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 237,500 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancorp holds 36,204 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Reaves W H has 0.05% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 55,100 shares. Nomura Hldg holds 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 91,516 shares.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27 million and $526.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 5,642 shares to 121,544 shares, valued at $7.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) by 55,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 335,701 shares, and cut its stake in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH).