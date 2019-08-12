North Point Portfolio Managers Boosted Its Signature Bank (SBNY) Stake by $752,384; Eventide Asset Management Position In Mettler Toledo International (MTD) Was Boosted

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (MTD) by 41.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 48,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.70M, up from 34,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mettler Toledo International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $14.31 during the last trading session, reaching $687.97. About 48,087 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Net $93.3M; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $20.10-Adj EPS $20.25; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO SEES FY ADJ EPS $20.10 TO $20.25, EST. $20.18; 08/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mettler-Toledo International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTD); 15/03/2018 Orangetheory Fitness Announces Mike Mettler As Senior Vice President Of Domestic Franchise Development; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO 1Q ADJ EPS $3.74, EST. $3.73

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased its stake in Signature Bank (SBNY) by 11.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp bought 5,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 55,987 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.17M, up from 50,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Signature Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $120.09. About 49,826 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500.

More notable recent Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Signature Bank (SBNY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Liability-Sensitive Signature Bank Investing In Next Growth Drivers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Signature Bank (SBNY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why it is Wise to Hold Signature Bank (SBNY) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27M and $526.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 6,625 shares to 259,283 shares, valued at $12.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) by 55,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 335,701 shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

More notable recent Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Wall Street Dishes Out “Sell” Ratings on Healthcare Stocks – Schaeffers Research” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.