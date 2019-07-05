North Point Portfolio Managers Boosted Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position by $420,810; Tempur Sealy Intl Com (TPX) Holder Timucuan Asset Management Decreased Its Stake by $9.14 Million

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp bought 6,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 164,702 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.71 million, up from 158,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $69. About 2.91M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH; 05/03/2018 – VIIV HEALTHCARE REPORTS POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREA; 08/05/2018 – UK biotech firm Autolus joins CAR-T rush with Nasdaq IPO filing; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – GE rides gene therapy wave with ready-made viral drug factories; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGR; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead patent for its Sovaldi hepatitis C drug is rejected in Ukraine; 15/05/2018 – Gilead fortifies its cell therapy status, expanding into three new facilities and teaming with NCI $GILD

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com (TPX) by 9.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 160,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.49 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.93 million, down from 1.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $75.17. About 248,023 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX); 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11; 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 36,021 were accumulated by Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Corp. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca has invested 2.54% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). First Trust reported 3,119 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 254,853 are owned by Gluskin Sheff Associates. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Stifel Fincl Corporation has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Greatmark Inv Partners holds 110,686 shares. Amer Assets Investment Management Ltd Company owns 48,000 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Co has 51,170 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Moreover, Amica Retiree Trust has 0.47% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 60,000 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Jefferies Gp Ltd Com stated it has 59,580 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Grandfield And Dodd has 157,400 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Management holds 0.36% or 557,347 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: EXAS, GILD, PSTG – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Uganda clears three experimental Ebola treatments – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: McKesson, Dish Network and Gilead Sciences – Investorplace.com” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Why Low-Float, Thinly Traded ContraVir Pharma’s Rally Is Continuing – Benzinga” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates And Clinical Trial Readouts – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27 million and $526.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 5,642 shares to 121,544 shares, valued at $7.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) by 55,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 335,701 shares, and cut its stake in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Natl Bank stated it has 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Hsbc Public Limited holds 7,640 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 40,711 shares. Centerbridge Prns Lp holds 18.74% or 2.37M shares in its portfolio. Voya Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 13,359 shares. First Interstate Bancorp holds 4,794 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Comerica State Bank holds 29,536 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda has invested 14.35% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Vulcan Value Ptnrs Llc reported 920 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Route One Investment LP holds 4.27M shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 7,678 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tempur Sealy News: Why TPX Stock Is Moving Today – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “It’s official: Mattress Firm files for bankruptcy – Seeking Alpha” published on October 05, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Manchester United PLC (MANU) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 17,904 shares to 820,650 shares, valued at $86.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Patrick Industries Inc (NASDAQ:PATK).