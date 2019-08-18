North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT) At $6.84 Forms Top; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Parker-Hannifin (PH)

Among 7 analysts covering Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Parker-Hannifin has $19000 highest and $15000 lowest target. $175.43’s average target is 8.41% above currents $161.82 stock price. Parker-Hannifin had 18 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 10 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PH in report on Friday, August 2 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, July 16. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, May 6 with “Neutral”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Friday, August 2. See Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $164.0000 New Target: $176.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $173.0000 New Target: $177.0000 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Old Target: $178.0000 New Target: $150.0000 Downgrade

15/07/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $179.0000 New Target: $164.0000 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Sector Weight Downgrade

12/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

11/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

10/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $186.0000 New Target: $169.0000 Downgrade

14/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $179.0000 New Target: $175.0000 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold Parker-Hannifin Corporation shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowling Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.04% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.07% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Moreover, Wagner Bowman Mngmt has 0.08% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 2,053 shares. Novare Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Dodge & Cox reported 0% stake. Andra Ap has 32,600 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,264 shares. Raymond James Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 14,241 shares. Oxbow Advsr Limited Co invested in 0.12% or 5,934 shares. Delphi Incorporated Ma invested in 6,769 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust holds 0.03% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) or 99,073 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 24,693 shares. Stratos Wealth Ltd reported 0.05% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). 8,231 are owned by Da Davidson. Bbva Compass Natl Bank has invested 0.33% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH).

The stock increased 2.66% or $4.2 during the last trading session, reaching $161.82. About 706,814 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED; 22/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has About 260 Employees; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS CO UPDATED FY’20 CLARCOR SYNERGY TARGETS; ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES NOW PROJECTED TO BE $160MM BY FY’20 (UP FROM $140MM); 26/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin 3Q Net Profit Rises, Raises Outlook; 07/03/2018 Parker Reviews Win Strategy™ Successes and Announces New Financial Targets at New York Investor Meeting; 19/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – NEW DIVIDEND REPRESENTS A 15% INCREASE OVER PREVIOUS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 66 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q Net $366M; 15/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22

