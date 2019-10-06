North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT) and Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Comparison side by side

Both North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) and Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) are Diversified Investments companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio North European Oil Royalty Trust 6 0.00 9.15M 0.78 9.25 Nasdaq Inc. 100 3.41 115.01M 4.96 19.43

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Nasdaq Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to North European Oil Royalty Trust. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) and Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North European Oil Royalty Trust 142,301,710.73% 0% 377.9% Nasdaq Inc. 115,079,047.43% 8.3% 3%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.48 beta indicates that North European Oil Royalty Trust is 52.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Nasdaq Inc. is 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.67 beta.

Liquidity

North European Oil Royalty Trust’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Nasdaq Inc. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. North European Oil Royalty Trust is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Nasdaq Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust and Nasdaq Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score North European Oil Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Nasdaq Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Nasdaq Inc.’s potential upside is 7.83% and its consensus price target is $107.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.4% of North European Oil Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 79.5% of Nasdaq Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.45% are North European Oil Royalty Trust’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Nasdaq Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) North European Oil Royalty Trust -2.18% 1.56% 3.61% 10.46% -9.57% 23.79% Nasdaq Inc. -1.88% -0.8% 4.39% 11.17% 4.17% 18.14%

For the past year North European Oil Royalty Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Nasdaq Inc.

Summary

Nasdaq Inc. beats North European Oil Royalty Trust on 10 of the 14 factors.

Nasdaq, Inc. provides trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public company services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services. This segment operates various exchanges and other marketplace facilities across various asset classes; and provides clearing, settlement, and central depository services. Nasdaq, Inc.Â’s Corporate Services segment offers investor relations products and services, including investor relations content, analytics, and advisory services, as well as communication tools. This segment also provides a platform and services that enable customers to produce Webcasts for investor and public relations, marketing, and internal communications applications; and a collaboration platform for boards of directors or various teams collaborating on confidential initiatives. In addition, it operates various listing platforms, which offer capital raising solutions for private and public companies. The companyÂ’s Information Services segment sells and distributes historical and real-time quote and trade information to market participants and data distributors; and develops and licenses Nasdaq branded indexes, associated derivatives, and financial products, as well as provides custom calculation services for third-party clients. Nasdaq, Inc.Â’s Market Technology segment provides solutions for trading, clearing, settlement, surveillance, and information dissemination to markets. It also provides broker services through SMARTS, a managed service designed for brokers and other market participants; and enterprise governance, risk management, and compliance software and services. The company was formerly known as The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. and changed its name to Nasdaq, Inc. in September 2015. Nasdaq, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.