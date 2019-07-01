North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT) and Dorchester Minerals L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Contrasting side by side

Both North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) and Dorchester Minerals L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Investments industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio North European Oil Royalty Trust 7 8.20 N/A 0.76 10.12 Dorchester Minerals L.P. 18 8.73 N/A 1.70 11.21

Table 1 highlights North European Oil Royalty Trust and Dorchester Minerals L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Dorchester Minerals L.P. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than North European Oil Royalty Trust. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Dorchester Minerals L.P., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) and Dorchester Minerals L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North European Oil Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 380.4% Dorchester Minerals L.P. 0.00% 57.7% 55%

Volatility & Risk

North European Oil Royalty Trust’s current beta is 0.47 and it happens to be 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Dorchester Minerals L.P. on the other hand, has 0.99 beta which makes it 1.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

North European Oil Royalty Trust’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dorchester Minerals L.P. are 12.5 and 12.5 respectively. Dorchester Minerals L.P. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to North European Oil Royalty Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.7% of North European Oil Royalty Trust shares and 17.6% of Dorchester Minerals L.P. shares. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Dorchester Minerals L.P. has 2.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) North European Oil Royalty Trust 3.62% 12.5% 1.01% 10.07% -16.48% 31.9% Dorchester Minerals L.P. 2.26% -1.09% 9.99% 4.16% 3.48% 30.05%

For the past year North European Oil Royalty Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Dorchester Minerals L.P.

Summary

Dorchester Minerals L.P. beats North European Oil Royalty Trust on 9 of the 10 factors.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The companyÂ’s royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.