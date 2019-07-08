North American Management Trimmed Its Intel (INTC) Holding; Shorts at Booking Holdings (BKNG) Raised By 25.77%

Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BKNG) had an increase of 25.77% in short interest. BKNG’s SI was 1.33M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 25.77% from 1.06 million shares previously. With 306,900 avg volume, 4 days are for Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BKNG)’s short sellers to cover BKNG’s short positions. The SI to Booking Holdings Inc’s float is 2.88%. The stock decreased 2.05% or $39.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1885.36. About 165,084 shares traded. Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) has declined 13.64% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BKNG News: 07/03/2018 – Local New Hampshire Property Named to Booking.com’s Ultimate ‘Book the U.S’ List; 09/05/2018 – Booking Holdings 1Q Merchant Rev $526.5 Million; 08/03/2018 – BOOKING HOLDINGS INC – LONG-TERM DIRECTOR JAN DOCTER WILL NOT STAND FOR REELECTION IN JUNE; 07/03/2018 – Local New Mexico Property Named to Booking.com’s Ultimate ‘Book the U.S’ List; 07/03/2018 – Local Illinois Property Named to Booking.com’s Ultimate ‘Book the U.S’ List; 08/03/2018 – BOOKING HOLDINGS – BOARD NOMINATED FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT JUNE ANNUAL MEETING MIRIAN GRADDICK-WEIR, EXECUTIVE VP OF HUMAN RESOURCES OF MERCK & CO; 03/05/2018 – Booking.com Research Exposes Gap Between Travel Ambitions and Reality; 08/03/2018 – Mirian Graddick-Weir and Nick Read Nominated for Election to Booking Holdings’ Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Local Washington Property Named to Booking.com’s Ultimate ‘Book the U.S’ List; 04/04/2018 – TRAVELPORT WORLDWIDE LTD – SIGNED RENEWAL AGREEMENT FOR CO TO CONTINUE PROVIDING PRICING, BOOKING, TICKETING TECHNOLOGY & CONTENT TO PRICELINE

North American Management Corp decreased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 80.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. North American Management Corp sold 115,435 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 9.61%. The North American Management Corp holds 28,534 shares with $1.53M value, down from 143,969 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $214.22B valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $47.85. About 9.37 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO EXPECTS FULL YEAR TAX RATE OF 13 PERCENT, ONE POINT LOWER THAN PRIOR ESTIAMTE – CFO, CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – EE Times: Samsung Lengthen Chip Sales Lead Over Intel; 17/05/2018 – FTC: 20181163: TPG Partners VII, L.P.; Intel Corporation; 22/05/2018 – Bug-Hunters See More Intel Chip Flaws Ahead; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 04/05/2018 – Arias Intel Signs Agreement with Seed-to-Sale Software Provider; 10/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “TRANSISTORS WITH VERTICALLY OPPOSED SOURCE AND DRAIN METAL INTERCONNECT; 12/03/2018 – Intel-Sponsored Study: Smart Cities Technologies Give Back 125 Hours to Citizens Every Year; 03/05/2018 – The Big Interview: Intel’s AI Chief Says Chip Giant “Has to Shift”; 15/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Joint Statement: Senate Intel Committee Leaders on Russian Nerve Agent Attack on British Soil

Booking Holdings Inc. provides online travel and related services in the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company has market cap of $81.62 billion. It operates Booking.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; offers hotel, rental car, and airline ticket reservation services, as well as vacation packages and cruises under the priceline.com brand through its Name Your Own Price and Express Deals travel services; and operates KAYAK, a meta-search service allowing clients to easily search and compare travel itineraries and prices, including airline ticket, accommodation, and rental car reservation information. It has a 21.35 P/E ratio. The firm also operates agoda.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; Rentalcars.com that offers rental car reservation services; and OpenTable that offers restaurant reservation and information services to clients and restaurant reservation management, as well as customer acquisition services to restaurants.

Among 7 analysts covering Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Booking Holdings had 13 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Wedbush. The company was downgraded on Thursday, February 28 by PiperJaffray. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Friday, May 10 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 23 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 10 with “Equal-Weight”. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. As per Friday, May 10, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Wedbush downgraded Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) on Friday, March 22 to “Neutral” rating. The company was reinitiated on Tuesday, May 21 by Needham. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $1800 target in Friday, March 1 report.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $352,535 activity. 1,626 shares valued at $79,056 were sold by Shenoy Navin on Friday, February 1.

Among 8 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intel had 23 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, May 9. Northland Capital maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, February 26. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of INTC in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Market Perform” rating. Wells Fargo downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Friday, April 5 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Susquehanna on Friday, January 25. The company was maintained on Friday, May 10 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, June 10 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94B for 13.59 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

