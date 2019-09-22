North American Management Trimmed Its 3M Co (MMM) Position by $9.26 Million; Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has Lifted Holding

North American Management Corp decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 62.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp sold 53,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 32,554 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.64 million, down from 86,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 3.47M shares traded or 25.59% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION; 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM); 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 55.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 7,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 19,859 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, up from 12,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 6.96 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o; 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business; 02/05/2018 – CVS: Moving Forward on Regulatory, Integration Planning Fronts on Aetna Deal; 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Rev $45.69B; 13/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH HOLDERS APPROVE AETNA PURCHASE; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Still Sees Aetna Deal Closing in Second Half of 2018; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Healthy Dividends: CVS-Aetna Synergies Starting To Gain Traction While The Stock Begins To Climb – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Is Yielding 3.7% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo Helps CVS Health Kick Off Free Health Screenings in Miami – PRNewswire” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deutsche Bank likes CVS Health, sees 42% upside – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CVS Health Corporation (CVS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Leavell Investment Management reported 0.05% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Parsec owns 1.17% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 344,621 shares. Horan Cap Mngmt reported 154,537 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 0.06% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Diamond Hill Cap Incorporated holds 0.2% or 674,804 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has 0.04% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 16,559 were accumulated by Guardian Cap Advsr Ltd Partnership. Provise Gp Lc holds 0.91% or 124,217 shares. Epoch Invest Partners stated it has 225,082 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. The Montana-based Da Davidson & has invested 0.4% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Garland Mngmt Incorporated holds 2.49% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 64,400 shares. Moreover, First Financial In has 0.06% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1,263 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 65,200 shares. Moreover, Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 28,278 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.29 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36B and $628.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 186,698 shares to 316,706 shares, valued at $19.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 10,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,675 were reported by Salem Cap Mgmt. Delaware-based Westover Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.11% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.31% stake. Town And Country Financial Bank And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru invested in 19,394 shares. American Economic Planning Gru Adv reported 0.07% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Asset Mngmt owns 6,757 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 111,164 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 19,489 shares. Harvey Inv Limited has invested 2.99% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Earnest Partners Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv invested 0% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Livingston Gp Asset Communication (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 0.83% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 10,553 shares. 47,057 were accumulated by Lowe Brockenbrough And Communication. Moreover, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc has 0.36% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 333,047 are held by Edgewood Mgmt Limited Liability Corp.