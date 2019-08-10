North American Management Trimmed Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Position By $390,320; Goldman Sachs Group Has Increased By $4.11 Million Its Carmax (Put) (KMX) Holding

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased Carmax Inc (Put) (KMX) stake by 103.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 59,500 shares as Carmax Inc (Put) (KMX)’s stock rose 12.01%. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 117,200 shares with $8.18 million value, up from 57,700 last quarter. Carmax Inc (Put) now has $13.91 billion valuation. It closed at $84.03 lastly. It is down 16.87% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 02/04/2018 – Carmax Inc expected to post earnings of 87 cents a share – Earnings Preview

North American Management Corp decreased Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) stake by 2.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. North American Management Corp sold 5,740 shares as Colgate Palmolive Co (CL)’s stock rose 0.63%. The North American Management Corp holds 196,741 shares with $13.49 million value, down from 202,481 last quarter. Colgate Palmolive Co now has $62.47B valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $71.52. About 2.42M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive had 17 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 29 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Monday, April 29 with “Neutral”. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Hold” rating and $65 target in Monday, February 25 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Monday, July 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) rating on Friday, July 12. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $7600 target. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, July 29. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Wells Fargo.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $611.43 million for 25.54 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 7,089 were reported by Paloma Management Com. Renaissance Group Inc Ltd Liability Company invested in 13,839 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Parkside National Bank & Trust And Trust accumulated 4,716 shares or 0.11% of the stock. The New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.17% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Essex Serv has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Montag A Associates holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 21,156 shares. Cordasco Fincl Net, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 900 shares. First National Bank & Trust holds 27,235 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 0.73% or 46,050 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James Tru Na has 0.1% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Bowen Hanes And Communications Incorporated holds 445,260 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Llc invested in 10,000 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Cypress Cap stated it has 37,314 shares. Moody Natl Bank Division holds 0% or 1,579 shares.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst Breaks Down Colgate’s Largest Acquisition Since 1995 – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Do JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley Agree On Colgate-Palmolive’s Target Price? – Forbes” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Colgate-Palmolive: I Underestimated The Stock’s Potential – Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Colgate-Palmolive – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “8 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy Now No Matter What – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering CarMax (NYSE:KMX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. CarMax had 19 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 1 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, June 19. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Monday, June 24. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Wedbush. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $93 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. Bank of America maintained the shares of KMX in report on Thursday, July 18 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & Comm Inc reported 1.47 million shares. Hanson Mcclain owns 24 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Moreover, Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). 162,763 were accumulated by Founders Cap Mngmt Lc. Swiss Retail Bank holds 583,100 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd invested in 34 shares. Kcm Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Envestnet Asset Management invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 274,137 shares. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Aviva Public Limited Com holds 64,193 shares. New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 3.59 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

More notable recent CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CarMax skids 7% as Wedbush cites weakening metrics – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Chuck Akre Comments on CarMax – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Undervalued Stocks Growing Their Book Values – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.