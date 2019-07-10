North American Management Raised By $1.58 Million Its Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Position; Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Covered By 4 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Monolithic Power Systems had 9 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. The stock of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, February 13. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $165 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. Needham maintained Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. See Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $165 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Loop Capital 144.0000

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Keybanc

18/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $150 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $150 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $145 Maintain

13/02/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $135 New Target: $140 Maintain

North American Management Corp increased Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) stake by 35.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. North American Management Corp acquired 12,459 shares as Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI)’s stock rose 7.43%. The North American Management Corp holds 47,605 shares with $6.09 million value, up from 35,146 last quarter. Crown Castle Intl Corp New now has $56.26B valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $135.32. About 1.36 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

The stock increased 2.01% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $138.74. About 210,282 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 2.38% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 23/03/2018 Monolithic Power Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive lsolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adapters in 25W – 65W Output Power Range; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Rev $129.2M; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q REV. $129.2M, EST. $125.3M; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Adj EPS 79c; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Sees 2Q Rev $135M-$141M; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER SEES 2Q REV. $135M TO $141M, EST. $136.9M; 11/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Announces Analyst Day on June 7, 2018

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, industrial, computing and storage, and communications market divisions. The company has market cap of $5.88 billion. It offers direct current to DC converter integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment. It has a 56.65 P/E ratio. The firm also provides lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in notebook computers, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination applications.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 14 sales for $38.09 million activity. $598,053 worth of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) was sold by Sciammas Maurice on Monday, February 4. Shares for $1.81 million were sold by Moyer James C on Monday, January 14. 899 shares were sold by Blegen Theodore, worth $111,026. The insider Xiao Deming sold 3,623 shares worth $469,501. The insider Tseng Saria sold $469,501. Shares for $1.88 million were sold by Hsing Michael.

More notable recent Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MPWR) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Monolithic Power (MPWR) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Monolithic (MPWR) Down 24.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer & Inc holds 0.02% or 5,804 shares. Whittier holds 50,790 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Regions Fin stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). State Teachers Retirement, a New York-based fund reported 19,900 shares. Nordea Invest Management Ab holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 37,150 shares. Navellier Associate stated it has 4,696 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Kames Cap Public Ltd Co reported 0.23% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp has 0.02% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 496,906 shares. 8,008 were accumulated by Brinker Capital Incorporated. Mai Capital Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 5,422 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Synovus Fincl Corp stated it has 0.02% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) or 253,451 shares. 1.32 million are held by Wasatch Advsrs. Vanguard Gru stated it has 3.58 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Are Think About Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in July – Yahoo Finance” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Crown Castle Increases Revolving Credit Facility Commitments to $5.0 Billion and Extends Maturity of Existing Facilities – GlobeNewswire” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Update: Crown Castle International (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Stock Gained 75% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.60 million activity. 18,350 shares were bought by MARTIN J LANDIS, worth $2.26 million on Wednesday, April 24. $41,283 worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) was bought by HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR.

Among 5 analysts covering Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Crown Castle Intl had 12 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 15. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, January 14. The stock of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11. Citigroup maintained the shares of CCI in report on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Macquarie Research.