North American Management Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Increased by $473,500; Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership Trimmed Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Position by $787,000

Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 18.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The hedge fund held 4,550 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58 million, down from 5,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $7.95 during the last trading session, reaching $642.15. About 16,986 shares traded or 20.14% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

North American Management Corp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 112.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp bought 250 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 472 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $894,000, up from 222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 5.56M shares traded or 69.98% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon in acquisition discussions with home shopping channel Evine – TechCrunch; 09/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Pantry is shifting to a $5 monthly subscription; 07/05/2018 – Walmart poised to take on Amazon with $15bn bet on Indian ecommerce; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Said to Offer Discounts to Expand Payment System (Video); 24/04/2018 – Amazon Starts Delivering Goods to GM, Volvo Trunks in the U.S; 14/05/2018 – Three out of Amazon’s 10 board members are female; 06/04/2018 – The report comes as Trump attacks online retailer Amazon, claiming the company pays little or no taxes to state and local governments; 02/04/2018 – The Nasdaq composite entered correction territory as Amazon led the way lower for tech; 15/05/2018 – Seattle’s Amazon Tax Spurred by Seething Tensions, Rising Rents; 09/04/2018 – Leading Academic Video Platform Brings Power of Machine Learning to the Classroom, Making Video Content Inclusive and Accessible

Since March 25, 2019, it had 106 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.91 million activity. Another trade for 42 shares valued at $32,941 was bought by Horizon Kinetics LLC.

More notable recent Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Investor Group Responds To Texas Pacific Land’s Formation Of “Conversion Exploration Committee” – PRNewswire” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Texas Pacific Land Trust: Review Of The Quarter And Ruminations About The Future – Seeking Alpha” published on December 01, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Worth Buying Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) For Its 0.8% Dividend Yield? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Texas Pacific Land Trust Appoints Sameer Parasnis as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer – Business Wire” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Investor Group Demands Texas Pacific Land Trustees David Barry And John Norris Recognize Eric Oliver As Third Trustee – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 2 investors sold TPL shares while 53 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.15 million shares or 7.73% more from 1.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 500 were reported by Neuberger Berman Grp Lc. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Co has 43,379 shares. Fmr Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 16,665 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 945 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 1,915 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 9,698 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Us Natl Bank De holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 12,896 shares. Prescott Gp Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 2,500 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.01% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). 346 were accumulated by Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership. Menta Cap Lc reported 873 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Camarda Financial Advsr Ltd stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Raymond James Trust Na has 574 shares. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon, Home Depot lease multistory Seattle warehouse – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon wants exclusives for IMDb TV – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Looks Like a Buy Heading into Q1 2019 Earnings – Nasdaq” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon.com Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for AMZN – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Western Union gains after Amazon PayCode launches – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.