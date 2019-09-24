North American Management Maintains Position in Amazon Com (AMZN); Nike (NKE) Shareholder Cambridge Financial Group Trimmed Position by $23.09 Million as Stock Value Rose

North American Management Corp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 112.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp bought 250 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 472 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $894,000, up from 222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $883.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $8.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1785.3. About 3.14 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon in talks to buy stake in India’s Future Retail – FactorDaily; 24/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Amazon.com considers tie-up with home shopping network Evine Live, says Tech Crunch; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving, and will be replaced by an Amazon executive Amazon’s Tim Stone is in. Vollero is out; 10/05/2018 – Amazon Has Rare Chance in HQ2 to Hire More Women and Minorities; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Remains of 81 ancient villages discovered in Amazon rainforest; 19/03/2018 – RichRelevance Digital Grocery Survey Finds Amazon Takes Early Lead – But 60% of First-Time Shoppers Willing to Explore a New; 04/04/2018 – Trump wants ‘level playing field’ on Amazon, taxes -adviser; 27/05/2018 – Amazon Closes in on Securing Laver Cup; 06/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- Mnuchin to CNBC: Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’

Cambridge Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Nike (NKE) by 0.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc sold 275 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 71,556 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.01B, down from 71,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Nike for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $87.69. About 4.81 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike Boosts Sales, Marks Loss and Makes a Tech Acquisition; 16/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Nike president Trevor Edwards departs as claims arise about improper behavior; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns–Update; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q GROSS MARGIN TO BE FLAT OR SLIGHTLY UP; 30/05/2018 – Adidas takes 12-10 lead over Nike in World Cup shirt deals; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 26/03/2018 – M&S APPOINTS FORMER NEXT, NIKE, OLD NAVY DIRECTOR STANTON; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q CALL HAS ENDED; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE FLAT IN FY 4Q; 04/04/2018 – Nike exec says co needs to step up promotion of women, minorities

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $187.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 305 shares to 220,690 shares, valued at $6.28 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) by 4,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Factory Mutual Insurance Company holds 0.4% or 393,700 shares. Argent Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 12,288 shares. Amarillo Bancorporation owns 8,812 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability Corporation has 100,881 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt invested 1.6% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 729,663 shares. Maple holds 0.05% or 2,581 shares. Cap Sarl holds 38,121 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa has 1.68% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Norris Perne French Llp Mi holds 1.44% or 136,210 shares in its portfolio. Diversified Tru Co accumulated 2,400 shares. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 166,113 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt has invested 0.38% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Quantbot Technologies Lp accumulated 81,251 shares. Umb Bank N A Mo holds 136,316 shares.

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36B and $628.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,508 shares to 122,253 shares, valued at $21.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 2,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,441 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).