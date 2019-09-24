North American Management Lifted At&T (T) Holding; Lakewood Capital Management LP Has Increased Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position

North American Management Corp increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 11.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. North American Management Corp acquired 21,069 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The North American Management Corp holds 208,627 shares with $6.99 million value, up from 187,558 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $276.10B valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $37.79. About 2.00 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer ‘big mistake’; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO SPEAKING A MEDIA INDUSTRY CONFERENCE; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 20/04/2018 – AT&T Accused of Stealing Technology Behind Streaming-News System; 09/05/2018 – LA Times: AT&T was paying Trump’s lawyer as the administration turned into foe; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES COMCAST’S A3 DEBT RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 27/04/2018 – AT&T Announces Preliminary Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 11/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS WASHINGTON POLICY CHIEF QUINN TO RETIRE; 25/04/2018 – AT&T sinks following revenue, EPS miss; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Rev $38B

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) stake by 7.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lakewood Capital Management Lp acquired 59,000 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Lakewood Capital Management Lp holds 901,000 shares with $184.35M value, up from 842,000 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc now has $76.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $212.22. About 146,402 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 10/04/2018 – RUSAL SAYS NON-EXEC. DIRECTOR MAKSIM GOLDMAN RESIGNS; 16/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SAID TO SLASH POSITION IN CONTESTED HOVNANIAN CDS TRADE; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds High-Grade Credit Trader Nowak From Goldman Sachs; 18/04/2018 – In November, Goldman announced a $5 trillion sovereign fund with China Investment Corp to facilitate Chinese companies’ investment in American companies; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-Jefferies nabs industrials banker Peter Scheman from Goldman; 26/03/2018 – Goldman Conducts Review After Allegations of 1994 Sexual Assault; 03/04/2018 – MACQUARIE, GOLDMAN SACHS INFRASTRUCTURE FUNDS TO BUY HES INTERNATIONAL, NO TERMS DISCLOSED; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS QTRLY NET REV $10.04 BLN VS. $8.03 BLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – Goldman profit up 27 pct as trading surges; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SEES GREAT OPPORTUNITIES FOR SPONSORS, CLIENTS: SCHER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 21,685 were reported by Mcgowan Grp Inc Asset. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com owns 0.1% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 68,933 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 64,852 shares. 24,451 are owned by Proffitt & Goodson Incorporated. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na accumulated 0.37% or 163,158 shares. Clear Street Markets Limited Liability Com holds 0.14% or 34,917 shares. Fiduciary Tru Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 375,734 shares. Jones Fincl Cos Lllp holds 72,275 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kcm Inv Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.41% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). The Michigan-based World Asset Management has invested 0.95% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 227,614 are held by Kanawha Management Limited Liability Corporation. Florida-based Cap Wealth Planning has invested 0.08% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 20,972 were reported by Altavista Wealth Mngmt Incorporated. James Investment Rech reported 0.39% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 939,088 shares.

North American Management Corp decreased 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) stake by 53,554 shares to 32,554 valued at $5.64 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) stake by 155,183 shares and now owns 41,558 shares. Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering AT&T (NYSE:T), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. AT&T has $4200 highest and $3500 lowest target. $37.40’s average target is -1.03% below currents $37.79 stock price. AT&T had 9 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, September 10 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. On Tuesday, September 10 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. DZ Bank downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $3800 target in Wednesday, September 18 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Raymond James.

Among 3 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group has $312 highest and $218 lowest target. $253.75’s average target is 19.57% above currents $212.22 stock price. Goldman Sachs Group had 6 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 16 with “Equal-Weight”.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) stake by 557,388 shares to 625,556 valued at $24.55M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) stake by 570,000 shares and now owns 385,200 shares. Cushman Wakefield Plc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Culbertson A N has invested 1.62% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 714,710 shares. Utd Asset Strategies invested in 11,017 shares. King Luther Management Corporation has 2,250 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fred Alger reported 0% stake. Beech Hill Advisors accumulated 1,950 shares. 3,520 are held by Ims Capital Mgmt. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 107,546 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 2,395 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Llc Il accumulated 0.04% or 6,205 shares. 707,589 were accumulated by Eaton Vance. Tiedemann Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 1,404 shares. Heritage Invsts Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.79% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Pinnacle Finance Partners reported 6,831 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 83,982 shares.