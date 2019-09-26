North American Management Increases Stake in At&T (T); Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) Stock Price Rose While Waters Parkerson & Company Has Cut by $414,309 Its Stake

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 3,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 280,842 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.79M, down from 284,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $312.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $124.78. About 3.84 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection

North American Management Corp increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp bought 21,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 208,627 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.99 million, up from 187,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.45. About 12.35 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of AT&T; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Statement Regarding Planned Vrio Corp. IPO; 29/05/2018 – AT&T and Google Cloud Team Up to Connect Customers to the Cloud; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T DID NOT BREAK THE LAW – STEPHENSON IN MEMO; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: PRICES ON DIRECTV NOW PACKAGES WILL BE GOING UP; 26/04/2018 – Time Warner Doesn’t Need AT&T Deal to Succeed — Heard on the Street; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Plans to Introduce WatchTV, a Skinny Package Without Local Programming or Sports-Only Channels; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner’s Bewkes defends AT&T deal in court

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 85,096 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Patten And Patten Tn invested in 448,046 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.6% or 1.55M shares. Moreover, State Street has 0.74% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 296.76M shares. Klingenstein Fields Comm Lc holds 744,283 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. Dana Inv Advsr reported 311,646 shares stake. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0.25% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 113,864 shares. Private Management Group Inc Inc reported 8,309 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Interactive Financial accumulated 2,100 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bridgewater Ltd Partnership stated it has 96,235 shares. 87,500 were reported by Utd Asset Strategies. Marco Mngmt Ltd owns 62,639 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. White Pine Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.7% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36B and $628.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,823 shares to 25,244 shares, valued at $7.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 53,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,554 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 25.16 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

