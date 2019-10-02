North American Management Increases Holding in At&T (T); Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Bank Of Stockton Has Decreased Its Position

North American Management Corp increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp bought 21,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 208,627 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.99M, up from 187,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.41. About 22.87M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 16/04/2018 – Moody’s changes outlook on WPP to negative; affirms Baa2 rating; 07/03/2018 – FirstNet Public-Private Partnership is Turning 1, Drives Much-Needed Competition, Coverage and Innovation for Public Safety; 30/03/2018 – Hiya Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS COOPERATED WITH SPECIAL COUNSEL MUELLER REGARDING TRUMP LAWYER MICHAEL COHEN IN NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER 2017; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: NEW PHONES FOR FIRST RESPONDERS COMING NEXT YEAR; 11/05/2018 – AT&T says vetting lapse led to ‘mistake’ of hiring Trump fixer; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP – FOLLOWING OFFERING, AT&T WILL CONTROL MAJORITY OF COMBINED VOTING POWER TO ELECT DIRECTORS; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Judge Urges Fewer Witnesses as MIT Professor Takes Stand; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Bank Of Stockton decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Stockton sold 3,541 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 6,334 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $882,000, down from 9,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Stockton who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $129.99. About 5.70 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic; 11/04/2018 – Asbestos in Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Million; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.25 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanson And Doremus Investment Mgmt, a Vermont-based fund reported 13,376 shares. Moreover, Capital Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 1.18% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 155,117 shares. Barr E S And holds 3.54% or 258,595 shares in its portfolio. Winfield Assoc Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,755 shares. Boston Common Asset Ltd Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 20,481 shares. Kingfisher Ltd Llc invested in 16,608 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2,100 shares. 264,973 were accumulated by Wesbanco Bancorp Inc. Whittier Of Nevada Inc holds 164,835 shares. Orleans Cap Mngmt La has invested 2.08% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Salem Mgmt holds 52,946 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 1.86% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mcgowan Gp Asset Mngmt holds 3,500 shares. Blackhill Cap owns 167,076 shares for 3.74% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fiera has 2.86% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

