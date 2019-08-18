North American Management Holds Holding in Amerigas Partners LP (APU); Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Shareholder V3 Capital Management LP Lifted Position

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 158.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 704,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 1.15M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.61 million, up from 442,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $48.68. About 818,910 shares traded or 96.11% up from the average. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – COMPANY IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 GUIDANCE; 31/05/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – ANNOUNCED A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH RELUS CLOUD TO PROVIDE CLOUD MIGRATION SUPPORT; 20/04/2018 – QTS:GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS OPPOSING EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION VOTE; 10/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Presentation on QTS; 20/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS ISS CONCLUDED QTS REALTY TRUST SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD VOTE WITHHOLD ON WILLIAM GRABE, CHAIRMAN OF COMPENSATION COMMITTEE; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS DEMANDS RE-EVALUATION OF QTS COMP. PRACTICES; 07/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms QTS Realty Trust ‘BB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Agrees with Land & Buildings That Change is Warranted on QTS Board; 02/04/2018 – Clint Heiden Joins QTS as Chief Revenue Officer; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in QTS Realty

North American Management Corp increased its stake in Amerigas Partners LP (APU) by 19.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp bought 14,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 89,673 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, up from 74,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Amerigas Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $31.89. About 1.08 million shares traded or 63.14% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES; 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36B and $600.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 5,740 shares to 196,741 shares, valued at $13.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 5,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,415 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWI).

More notable recent AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. vs. AmeriGas Partners – The Motley Fool” on October 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – April 8, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Parker-Hannifin Pays Up For Exotic Metals Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AmeriGas Partners LP (APU) CEO Hugh Gallagher on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AmeriGas Partners LP (APU) CEO John Walsh on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold APU shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 2.08% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Hudock Capital Group Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0% or 220 shares in its portfolio. 6,500 were reported by Levin Capital Strategies L P. Tru Of Vermont owns 0.02% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 8,500 shares. The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). First Republic Management Inc invested in 20,085 shares or 0% of the stock. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 0.05% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 3,450 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company invested in 995 shares or 0% of the stock. Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 44,269 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Osborne Partners Management Limited Company reported 10,730 shares stake. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 22,860 shares. St Johns Inv Mngmt Com Ltd holds 0% or 1 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). 12,152 are owned by Amg Funds.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Grp One Trading LP invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 270 shares. Eii holds 6,523 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. North Carolina-based Wedge Capital L LP Nc has invested 0.46% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Sit Investment Assocs Inc invested in 0.01% or 6,400 shares. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). 385,243 were accumulated by Copeland Cap Mgmt Ltd. Aqr Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 13,034 shares. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 10,185 shares. Stifel holds 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 8,878 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated holds 24,745 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 41,148 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wellington Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 25,485 shares. Millennium Mngmt Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS).

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41M and $524.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 42,000 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $100.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.