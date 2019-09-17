North American Management Has Trimmed Position in American Tower New (AMT) by $461,448; As Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Share Price Declined, Skylands Capital Has Lowered by $1.24 Million Its Stake

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 34,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 381,975 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.03M, down from 416,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.61. About 204,119 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq

North American Management Corp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp sold 2,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 74,441 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.22 million, down from 76,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $220.36. About 1.00 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold BECN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 61.83 million shares or 8.30% less from 67.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 34,692 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 32,288 are owned by Lord Abbett Communication Ltd Co. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.07% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). 99,543 are owned by California Employees Retirement Sys. Sigma Planning Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.07% or 20,534 shares. Timessquare Management Ltd Llc reported 2.00 million shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Citigroup invested in 0% or 14,227 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Proshare Advsrs Lc invested in 0% or 7,580 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & reported 250 shares. Iridian Asset Mngmt Ltd Company Ct invested in 1.97% or 3.71M shares. Gsa Prns Llp holds 6,907 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Republic holds 0% or 6,298 shares in its portfolio.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $727.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 58,900 shares to 273,950 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 91,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 516,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR).

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $158.48 million activity. CD&R Investment Associates IX – Ltd. bought $158.08M worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) on Friday, June 28.

Analysts await Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 15.89% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.07 per share. BECN’s profit will be $84.95 million for 6.98 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.78% EPS growth.

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36 billion and $628.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,856 shares to 284,403 shares, valued at $17.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 21,069 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).