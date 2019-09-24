North American Management Has Trimmed Its 3M Co (MMM) Stake; Last Week Green Dot (GDOT) Coverage

North American Management Corp decreased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 62.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. North American Management Corp sold 53,554 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The North American Management Corp holds 32,554 shares with $5.64 million value, down from 86,108 last quarter. 3M Co now has $96.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $166.98. About 91,997 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 15/03/2018 – 3M and Nobel Media Bring Prestigious Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative to Minnesota; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role; 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey); 10/04/2018 – PERU SAYS IT SHOULD PRODUCE 3M TONS OF COPPER BY 2021-2022

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.31 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

North American Management Corp increased Ishares Tr (USMV) stake by 186,698 shares to 316,706 valued at $19.55M in 2019Q2. It also upped At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 21,069 shares and now owns 208,627 shares. Ishares Tr (EFAV) was raised too.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity. The insider PAGE GREGORY R bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal London Asset Mgmt has invested 0.36% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Walter Keenan Consulting Mi Adv holds 1.28% or 16,825 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 18,857 shares. Fcg Limited Company stated it has 0.23% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Accredited Investors has invested 0.29% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Leavell Inv Mgmt has 0.19% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Ftb Advsrs has 0.2% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.22% stake. Thompson Mngmt Incorporated reported 3,620 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) holds 3,474 shares. Exchange Capital Management Inc owns 10,958 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Texas Yale Capital Corporation accumulated 24,930 shares. Qv Investors has invested 1.26% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wealthcare Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 95 shares. Colony Group Inc Ltd Liability invested in 9,119 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer technology bank holding firm that provides personal banking for the masses. The company has market cap of $1.43 billion. It offers reloadable prepaid debit cards and cash reload processing services in the United States, as well as mobile banking services with its GoBank mobile checking account. It has a 12.79 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include Green Dot MasterCards, Visa-branded prepaid debit cards, and various co-branded reloadable prepaid card programs; Visa-branded gift and credit cards; and swipe reload products, which enables cash loading and transfer services through Green Dot Network.