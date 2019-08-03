North American Management Has Trimmed Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Position; 5 Analysts Covering Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD)

North American Management Corp decreased Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) stake by 2.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. North American Management Corp sold 5,740 shares as Colgate Palmolive Co (CL)’s stock rose 0.63%. The North American Management Corp holds 196,741 shares with $13.49M value, down from 202,481 last quarter. Colgate Palmolive Co now has $61.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $71.2. About 3.44M shares traded or 5.38% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 23/05/2018 – CL COMMITS TO 100% RECYCLABLE PLASTICS IN PACKAGING BY 2025; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018

Among 5 analysts covering Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Galmed Pharmaceuticals had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Maxim Group maintained Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by SunTrust. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright. The stock of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $59 target. See Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) latest ratings:

22/07/2019 Broker: Laidlaw Rating: Buy New Target: $25.0000 Initiates Coverage On

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

14/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

24/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $27 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $28 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $59 Maintain

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company has market cap of $119.71 million. The firm is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It currently has negative earnings. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy.

The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.67. About 101,766 shares traded or 64.93% up from the average. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) has declined 56.39% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GLMD News: 15/03/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD GLMD.O : MAXIM RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 09/05/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD – REAFFIRMING SCHEDULE OF RELEASE OF ARREST STUDY TOP LINE RESULTS; 27/04/2018 – Galmed Pharma Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 30; 14/05/2018 – Galmed Pharma at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors; 16/04/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Host Post-EASL Key Opinion Leader Call on the Scientific Rationale and Clinical Development of Aramch; 03/04/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS – ENTERED INTO SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH BIOTECHNOLOGY VALUE FUND, L.P. AND CERTAIN OF ITS AFFILIATES; 07/05/2018 – Galmed Pharma Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for May. 14; 16/04/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Host Post-EASL Key Opinion Leader Call on the Scientific Rationale and Clinical Development of Aramchol™ for NASH; 08/05/2018 – Galmed Pharma Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for May. 15; 19/03/2018 – Galmed Pharma at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive had 17 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research given on Monday, April 29. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 29 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Tuesday, June 11. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, July 12. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 29 by UBS. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, July 29 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 29 by JP Morgan. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Retail Bank Inc owns 0.09% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 26,468 shares. Bsw Wealth Partners stated it has 3,706 shares. 16,084 were reported by Alps Advsr. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 6,761 shares. Hamel Associate reported 17,925 shares. Reliance Tru Communication Of Delaware has invested 0.15% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 3,995 were accumulated by Windsor Mgmt Lc. Moreover, Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has 1.42% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 50,078 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Everence Capital Management owns 0.24% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 20,017 shares. The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs has invested 0.05% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Colony Group Limited Liability Company owns 0.08% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 28,790 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank, Hawaii-based fund reported 6,466 shares. Salem Capital holds 12,450 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Telemus Limited Com accumulated 18,088 shares.