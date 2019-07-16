North American Management Has Raised Its Position in Amerigas Partners LP (APU) by $440,370; Consoldtd Edison (ED) Shareholder Baldwin Brothers Has Raised Its Holding by $2.88 Million

North American Management Corp increased its stake in Amerigas Partners LP (APU) by 19.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp bought 14,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,673 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, up from 74,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Amerigas Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.68. About 196,304 shares traded. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 15.25% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65; 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q EPS $1.44; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Net $191.8M; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES; 02/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ NET $222.7M, EST. $236.3M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M; 23/04/2018 – DJ AmeriGas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APU); 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 23/04/2018 – AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Consoldtd Edison Inc (ED) by 36.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 34,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 127,901 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85 million, up from 93,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Consoldtd Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $87.58. About 724,844 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 11.59% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold APU shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 2.08% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Int Ltd Liability Partnership holds 125,714 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Bokf Na invested 0.01% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Wells Fargo Com Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 59,679 shares. 400 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards And. Cannell Peter B And Incorporated has 232,275 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. North Dakota-based Bell Bankshares has invested 0.14% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 738,760 shares. Signaturefd Llc accumulated 6 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 0% or 1,400 shares. Tiedemann Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 298,947 shares. Ironwood Financial Ltd Liability Corporation, Arizona-based fund reported 1,331 shares. Johnson Counsel stated it has 0.01% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Kings Point Mgmt reported 0.01% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Family Communications reported 0.05% stake.

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36B and $600.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 1,780 shares to 76,703 shares, valued at $15.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 5,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 196,741 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $671.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 3,309 shares to 73,995 shares, valued at $12.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 34,933 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,649 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Interactive Fincl Advsr accumulated 400 shares. Virtu Lc reported 9,736 shares. Towercrest Mngmt reported 2,374 shares. Tarbox Family Office has 25 shares. The Virginia-based Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va has invested 1.08% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). 3,920 were accumulated by Klingenstein Fields & Communication. 10,413 were accumulated by Tru Of Vermont. Iowa State Bank holds 0.56% or 14,293 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Glenview National Bank Tru Dept has invested 0.1% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Hudson Valley Invest Adv has 2,452 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Raymond James Services Advsrs, Florida-based fund reported 95,436 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt accumulated 3,541 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Park National Corporation Oh invested in 5,338 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Ameriprise has 0.01% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 187,465 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 203,241 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 49 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $155,987 activity. $2,243 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by Moore Elizabeth D on Friday, May 31. Nadkarni Gurudatta D bought $2,101 worth of stock. The insider Cawley Timothy bought 29 shares worth $2,283. The insider OATES JOSEPH P bought 7 shares worth $533. 28 shares valued at $2,353 were bought by HOGLUND ROBERT N on Tuesday, April 30. $5,077 worth of stock was bought by McAvoy John on Sunday, March 31.