North American Management Has Raised Its Holding in Baxter Intl (BAX) as Stock Price Rose; Jana Partners Lifted Its Holding in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) as Share Value Declined

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 1179.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 868,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 941,895 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.42 million, up from 73,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.82% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $82.73. About 2.80 million shares traded or 72.00% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co 1Q Net $142.3M; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s, Target, and Tiffany are making headlines this morning; 16/03/2018 – In focus: trade concerns, U.S. politics, Tiffany earnings and JOLTS data; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY 1Q EPS $1.14; 24/05/2018 – TIFFANY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 10%; 05/04/2018 – IMPAC MORTGAGE HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES HIRING OF LIBBY COOPER, SVP CORPORATE STRATEGY AND TIFFANY ENTSMINGER, SVP CHIEF RISK OFFICER; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – INCREASING INVESTMENT NOW IN CERTAIN AREAS ARE EXPECTED TO HINDER PRE-TAX EARNINGS GROWTH IN NEAR-TERM; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY SEES FY EPS $4.50 TO $4.70, SAW $4.25 TO $4.45; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – NET INVENTORIES OF $2.3 BLN AT JANUARY 31, 2018 WERE 4% ABOVE PRIOR YEAR; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany dazzles as turnaround plan takes hold

North American Management Corp increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 41.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp bought 23,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 79,262 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.45 million, up from 55,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $85.84. About 2.40M shares traded or 4.29% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 08/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ANNOUNCED AN APPROXIMATELY 19% INCREASE IN COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: LOOKING AT ADVANCED SURGERY, MEDICAL MANAGEMENT; 17/05/2018 – Baxter of California Further Explores a Life Lived True: The Evolving Cultural Movement in Los Angeles; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 Sales Grwoth Outlook to 7% to 8; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ALL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN PUERTO RICO ARE OPERATING AT PRE-HURRICANE PRODUCTION LEVELS; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93, EST. $2.78; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.78, REV VIEW $11.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2Q Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 71c

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36B and $600.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7,474 shares to 195,112 shares, valued at $14.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 1,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,703 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV).