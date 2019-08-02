North American Management Has Raised Its At&T (T) Stake; Bp Wealth Management Upped Air Prod. & Chemical (APD) Stake By $874,950

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased Air Prod. & Chemical (APD) stake by 4.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bp Wealth Management Llc acquired 4,605 shares as Air Prod. & Chemical (APD)’s stock rose 12.92%. The Bp Wealth Management Llc holds 110,089 shares with $21.02 million value, up from 105,484 last quarter. Air Prod. & Chemical now has $49.88B valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $226.37. About 1.38 million shares traded or 16.68% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Air Products to Provide Hydrogen Fueling Equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station in China; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company; 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY

North American Management Corp increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 10.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. North American Management Corp acquired 18,169 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The North American Management Corp holds 187,558 shares with $5.88M value, up from 169,389 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $249.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.12. About 40.41 million shares traded or 42.31% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 23/03/2018 – S&PGR: Will Better Cash Flow, Leverage Preserve AT&T Rtg?; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting AT&T’s Operating Cash Flow by About $3 Billion; 08/05/2018 – AT&T and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine To Give Girls A Chance To Learn Filmmaking This Summer Through Collaboration With F; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 15/03/2018 – AT&T Merger Trial to Go Twice as Long as 1st Estimate (Correct); 07/05/2018 – RT @JCMcCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EBITDA $12.44B, EST. $13.22B; 22/03/2018 – Moments ago: Time Warner CEO Bewkes talks with CNBC on the way into the first day of the trial over its merger with AT&T, says the companies are aiming to give consumers better programming at lower prices; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 22/05/2018 – AT&T & Fleet Complete, First Provider of Connected Vehicle Solutions to Support Vision Zero Network in Helping Cities Eliminate Traffic-related Fatalities

Among 3 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc had 10 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by UBS. Bank of America maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, July 25. Bank of America maintained the shares of T in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 1.80M shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Appleton Prtnrs Ma stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.82% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Liability invested 1.86% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 239,738 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Bennicas Assoc reported 0.9% stake. Mathes Co owns 1.19% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 74,261 shares. Aviva Plc reported 0.67% stake. Oxbow Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.33% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mount Vernon Associates Md reported 26,441 shares. Monetta Svcs Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Interactive Financial Advisors stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Markston International Limited Liability owns 1.72% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 468,776 shares. Raymond James And Associates reported 11.98M shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 0.28% or 8.22 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Public Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.19% or 25,000 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Cibc World Mkts has invested 0.13% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Barrett Asset Mngmt Lc reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cannell Peter B & invested 0.04% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Tpg Group Inc (Sbs) Advisors Inc reported 588,526 shares. 5,764 were reported by North Management. 2,249 are held by Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Company. Cidel Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 1,514 shares. Daiwa Secs Inc has 9,952 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Company invested 0.25% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Eqis Capital Management owns 1,744 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bragg Fin Advsrs holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 31,040 shares. Headinvest Limited has 3,105 shares. Ghp Investment Advisors, a Colorado-based fund reported 16,440 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $4.54 million were bought by Ghasemi Seifi on Friday, July 26.

Among 4 analysts covering Air Products \u0026 Chemicals (NYSE:APD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals had 11 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $220 target in Friday, April 12 report. The company was downgraded on Thursday, August 1 by HSBC. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Credit Suisse.

