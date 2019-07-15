North American Management Has Raised Corning (GLW) Position by $1.56 Million as Share Value Declined; Jpmorgan Chase & Company Trimmed Its Stake in Huntsman (HUN) by $3.91 Million as Stock Declined

North American Management Corp increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 48.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp bought 47,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 143,802 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76M, up from 96,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $33.37. About 2.39M shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has risen 7.84% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – Corning Plans to Deliver More Than $12.5 Billion to Hldrs While Investing $10 B in Growth Opportunities; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne, Corning and SK Hynix all said demand for smartphone parts is falling on Tuesday; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY SPECIALTY MATERIALS SEGMENT NET SALES WERE $ 278 MLN VS $300 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Corning Swings to Quarterly Loss on Currency Hedges; 24/04/2018 – Corning sees smartphone glass sales decline seeping into current quarter; 02/04/2018 – Corning Named 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 26/04/2018 – Corning believes its Gorilla Glass is on a path to becoming unbreakable in standard drop scenarios; 27/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Corning’s New Yen Denominated Unsecured Notes

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 177,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.72 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.72 million, down from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.23. About 1.29 million shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 36.68% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.11% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 09/04/2018 – Huntsman to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results on May 1, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Huntsman’s Board Approves Increase to Share Repurchase Authorization up to $1 Billion; Huntsman also Announces a New $1.2 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman: Paying $350M in All-Cash Transaction for Demile; 16/04/2018 – HUNTSMAN’S SR DEBT RATING RAISED TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman Acquires Demilec, A Leading North American Spray Polyurethane Foam Insulation Manufacturer; 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes the Purchase of Demilec; 15/05/2018 – CNH Partners Adds Validus, Exits Huntsman, Cuts Time Warner: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman Buying Demilec From Affiliate of Sun Capital Partners, Inc; 12/03/2018 – Huntsman Appoints Daniele Ferrari to Its Bd of Directors

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36 billion and $600.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 2,180 shares to 50,988 shares, valued at $9.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 7,763 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,008 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $8.75 million activity. Shares for $1.20M were sold by Morse David L.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma reported 0.17% stake. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Company owns 5.35M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Denali Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Baystate Wealth Management Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 410 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Llc invested in 32,520 shares. The Colorado-based Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp has invested 0.03% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Moreover, Us Retail Bank De has 0.03% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 4,780 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 488,314 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 196,863 shares. Cannell Peter B And stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Annex Advisory Serv Ltd Llc accumulated 59,328 shares. Destination Wealth Management stated it has 4,939 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Steinberg Asset Mngmt, Florida-based fund reported 41,843 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 0.03% or 3.43 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold HUN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 415,717 were accumulated by California Employees Retirement System. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.04% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 176,344 shares. 384,488 are owned by Hbk Invs Lp. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 200,357 shares. Duncker Streett & invested 0.06% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Fmr Limited Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Mirae Asset Limited stated it has 33,783 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stevens Capital Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.09% or 95,382 shares. Dumont And Blake Invest Limited Liability stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Goldman Sachs Grp holds 2.50 million shares. Etrade Mgmt Lc reported 10,512 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gamco Investors Et Al has invested 0.02% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Prudential Inc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 64,289 shares. 396,181 were reported by Wilen Inv Management Corp.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) by 66,102 shares to 689,973 shares, valued at $37.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Prn) by 435,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $57,643 activity.

Analysts await Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 32.67% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.01 per share. HUN’s profit will be $158.55 million for 7.44 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Huntsman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.83% EPS growth.