North American Management Has Raised By $440,370 Its Amerigas Partners LP (APU) Position; North American Nickel (NAN) Has 2.5 Sentiment

North American Nickel Inc (NAN) investors sentiment increased to 2.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.89, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 15 institutional investors started new and increased positions, while 6 decreased and sold their stakes in North American Nickel Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 3.81 million shares, down from 3.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding North American Nickel Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 3 Increased: 10 New Position: 5.

North American Management Corp increased Amerigas Partners LP (APU) stake by 19.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. North American Management Corp acquired 14,679 shares as Amerigas Partners LP (APU)’s stock declined 6.05%. The North American Management Corp holds 89,673 shares with $2.77M value, up from 74,994 last quarter. Amerigas Partners LP now has $2.90B valuation. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 1.05M shares traded or 37.54% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M

Tortoise Investment Management Llc holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund for 506,354 shares. Dakota Wealth Management owns 66,975 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Karpus Management Inc. has 0.72% invested in the company for 1.48 million shares. The Illinois-based Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has invested 0.1% in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 45,933 shares.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $437.47 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 22.94 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York.

The stock increased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.18. About 47,310 shares traded or 5.28% up from the average. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

North American Management Corp decreased American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) stake by 1,780 shares to 76,703 valued at $15.12 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IJT) stake by 2,180 shares and now owns 50,988 shares. Ishares Tr (IEFA) was reduced too.