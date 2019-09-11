North American Management Has Lowered Its Position in American Express Co (AXP) as Share Price Rose; P2 Capital Partners Has Upped Mednax (MD) Position by $6.46 Million

North American Management Corp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp sold 5,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 152,415 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.66M, down from 157,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $117.78. About 2.37 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty, According to New American Express Global Survey; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4; Presale Issued; 11/05/2018 – American Express March Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 13/03/2018 – American Express Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – American Express Co expected to post earnings of $1.71 a share – Earnings Preview; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty,; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 12/03/2018 – EVERCOMPLIANT REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS VENTURES; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 EPS AT HIGH-END OF $6.90 TO $7.30 OUTLOOK

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 20.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 239,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% . The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.95 million, up from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $23.69. About 701,770 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 26/04/2018 – MEDNAX SALES PROCESS IS SAID TO BE ON `LIFE SUPPORT’: DEALREP; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – COOL SPRINGS INTERVENTIONAL WAS A CASH TRANSACTION AND IT IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q EPS 68c; 08/03/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Mednax Board in Connection With Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 26/04/2018 – KYNIKOS’S JIM CHANOS SAYS HE IS SHORT MEDNAX INC – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – SEVERAL PE LOOKING AT MEDNAX HAVE PUT `PENCILS DOWN’: DEALREP; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX 1Q ADJ EPS 89C, EST. 86C; 10/04/2018 – MedData’s New Patient Financial Platform Solves Inefficient, Costly Revenue Cycle Challenges; 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q Rev $901.9M; 10/04/2018 – MedData’s New Patient Financial Platform Solves lnefficient, Costly Revenue Cycle Challenges

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 224,573 shares to 1.57M shares, valued at $51.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Mednax Inc. (MD) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does MEDNAX, Inc.’s (NYSE:MD) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MEDNAX Expands Presence in Nevada through Affiliation with Leading Pediatric Neurology Practice – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MEDNAX Hosts 10th Annual Innovations in Neonatal Care Conference – Business Wire” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cantor likes Durect in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Even Financial Announces $25 Million Series B; Aims To Launch Mortgage, Insurance, And Student Loan Marketplaces – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Indexes Close Flat Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Express (AXP) Presents at Barclays Financial Services Conference 2019 – Company Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks Selling Off Hard – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 465,153 shares. Conning Incorporated owns 27,756 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 2,039 are held by First Foundation Advsrs. American Natl Registered Investment Advisor Incorporated invested in 10,110 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Mcmillion Management, North Carolina-based fund reported 12,491 shares. First Eagle Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 6.45 million shares or 1.91% of their US portfolio. Altfest L J And Com Inc reported 16,729 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 0.1% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 54,900 shares. Hennessy holds 0.05% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. 493,894 were accumulated by Brown Advisory. Lourd Capital Ltd Company accumulated 19,791 shares. Aureus Asset Ltd Liability holds 2,570 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Foster Dykema Cabot And Company Ma accumulated 0.17% or 9,854 shares. Price Capital Mgmt Inc reported 1.27% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Central Secs has 180,000 shares for 3.12% of their portfolio.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.77 billion for 14.16 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.