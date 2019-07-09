North American Management Has Lowered Its Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stake by $390,320 as Stock Value Rose; Sasco Capital Stake in Raytheon (RTN) Has Lowered by $14.04 Million as Valuation Declined

Sasco Capital Inc decreased its stake in Raytheon (RTN) by 26.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc sold 77,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 217,605 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.62M, down from 294,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Raytheon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $175.04. About 2.14 million shares traded or 6.45% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT; 23/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $523 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 18/04/2018 – Raytheon builds small satellites for Department of Homeland Security; 11/04/2018 – Raytheon contracted to demonstrate Army mobile intelligence platform; 28/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 28; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – NEW RADAR PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL BRING DOZENS OF JOBS TO FOREST OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Sales $26.5B-$27B; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON SAYS ITS NEWS RELEASE ON EXPANDING ITS RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI WAS TRANSMITTED PREMATURELY AND SHOULD BE DISREGARD; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS PACT FOR RAPID PROCUREMENT OF 779 UNITS OR MORE; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon quarterly profit rises about 26 pct on lower taxes

North American Management Corp decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp sold 5,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 196,741 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.49 million, down from 202,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $73.12. About 1.90M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.61 EPS, up 6.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.45 per share. RTN’s profit will be $726.99 million for 16.77 P/E if the $2.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.78% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Heico Stock Can Keep Your Portfolio Soaring – Investorplace.com” on June 19, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Raytheon (RTN) wins $234 million US Navy contract for 23 Joint Precision Approach and Landing System – StreetInsider.com” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “National Security Concerns May Obstruct The United Technologies-Raytheon Merger – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: Stocks Have a No-Fun Friday – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $618.13 million for 25.39 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Crazy Stuff That Happens To A Stock Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “J&J (JNJ), Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Ordered to Pay About $12M in Talc-Cancer Case – Bloomberg; Jury Decided Against Awarding Punitive Damages – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

