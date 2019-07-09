North American Management Has Lifted Stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) as Share Price Rose; Csat Investment Advisory LP Increases Holding in Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

North American Management Corp increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 64.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp bought 23,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,884 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03 million, up from 36,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $91.68. About 935,183 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 23/03/2018 – India’s Bira beer maker aims to go public in 3-5 years; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized Net Pft $1.44B; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT TO DELIVER STRONG REVENUE AND EBITDA GROWTH IN FY18; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Congress unveils $1.3 trillion spending bill as shutdown looms; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPEFUL LIST OF U.S. ALLIES WILL GET ENLARGED: BRITO; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev brewing associate in Zimbabwe posts profit up 27 pct; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV COMMITTED TO DELEVERAGING TARGET: BRITO; 20/03/2018 – Tanzania says AB InBev to build $100 mln plant; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH- UNIT EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FOLLOWING SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 1498.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 1,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,199 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $418,000, up from 75 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $7.74 during the last trading session, reaching $352.69. About 623,014 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ EPS $2.75, EST. $2.79; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ. EPS $2.75; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st; 24/03/2018 – Ulta, Gap, Target and more: These retailers are still opening stores in 2018; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) on Behalf of Shareholders; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,900 were accumulated by Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co. Mufg Americas accumulated 0.04% or 18,090 shares. Benedict Finance Advsr reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Boston Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 2,590 shares. 25,489 were accumulated by Da Davidson & Co. Moreover, Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.64% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Bennicas & Associates reported 0.27% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Old Natl Retail Bank In holds 2,534 shares. Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corp reported 22,334 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Investec Asset Management Ltd reported 989,237 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 2.59 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Sandhill Cap Prns Limited Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 4,683 shares. Guardian Capital L P, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 13,445 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation has invested 0.04% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Nordea Inv owns 7 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36B and $600.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 5,740 shares to 196,741 shares, valued at $13.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 7,763 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,008 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $197.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 18,082 shares to 527 shares, valued at $25,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,367 shares, and cut its stake in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE).