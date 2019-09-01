North American Management Has Increased Baxter Intl (BAX) Holding by $1.89 Million; Shares Rose; Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Cut Its Stake by $14.68 Million

North American Management Corp increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 41.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp bought 23,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 79,262 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.45M, up from 55,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $87.95. About 3.80 million shares traded or 70.22% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 7 TO 8 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.85-Adj EPS $2.93; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD REDUCED BCO, BMS, BAX, DEPO IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Advanzeon Solutions, Inc.’s Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Pharmacy Value Management Solutions, Inc. Enters Into Agreement With T A Baxter, LLC; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy; 19/03/2018 – CareFusion Corporation vs Baxter International Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: LOOKING AT ADVANCED SURGERY, MEDICAL MANAGEMENT; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 38.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc sold 257,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 408,234 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.28M, down from 665,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $77.77. About 8.47 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – Broadcom’s bid to acquire Qualcomm has been heavily reviewed, illustrating the U.S. government’s expanding focus on the competitiveness of the national semiconductor industry as China advances; 30/05/2018 – VUZIX PARTNERS WITH QUALCOMM ON THE NEW SNAPDRAGON XR1 PLATFORM TO DEVELOP NEXT GENERATION AR SMART GLASSES; 14/05/2018 – York Adds Hartford Financial, Exits Qualcomm: 13F; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –6th Update; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom tussles with US government over Qualcomm bid; 30/05/2018 – Qualcomm’s new XR1 platform will help take virtual reality mainstream – and untether it from expensive computers; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom drops bid to acquire Qualcomm; 08/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Secretive U.S. security panel discussing Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid – sources WASHINGTON (Reuters); 19/04/2018 – Risk Arbs in 4 Deals Hit in Mofcom Fallout on Qualcomm (Correct); 13/03/2018 – Trump pushes ‘America First’ with block to Qualcomm deal

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.14% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Macquarie Gp Ltd owns 238,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 164,696 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. 6,353 are held by Ftb Advsr Inc. Orrstown Financial invested in 502 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Twin Management reported 15,050 shares. Dubuque Commercial Bank & invested in 2,126 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Burt Wealth Advsr holds 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 100 shares. 148,070 are held by Cibc Ww Markets. Eqis Capital Inc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 55,867 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.26% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 35,303 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Retail Bank invested 0.21% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 677 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc reported 51 shares. 216,043 were reported by Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma.

