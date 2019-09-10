North American Management Has Decreased Starbucks (SBUX) Position by $553,076; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose While Smead Capital Management Has Cut Its Position

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 20,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 679,755 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.47 million, down from 700,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 2.30M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix; 06/04/2018 – DISNEY’S NEWS PLEDGE SHOWS MANDATORY SKY BID NEEDED: POLYGON; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans; 29/05/2018 – Forbes: Disney Made The Right Call For Investors In Canceling ‘Roseanne’; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings

North American Management Corp decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp sold 7,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 195,112 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.51M, down from 202,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.61% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $90.76. About 5.25 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/05/2018 – The Manifest Finds Starbucks Is User Favorite in Survey of Restaurant Loyalty Apps; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Adds Two New Frappuccinos To The Menu — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS AFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO RETURN $15B TO HOLDERS IN 3 YRS; 16/04/2018 – ABC11 EyewitnessNews: #BREAKING: Philadelphia Starbucks manager at center of controversial arrest no longer employed at storeht; 24/04/2018 – Three African American Racial Justice Leaders Respond To Starbucks Effort To End Bias In Its Company; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds Starbucks, Exits Phibro Animal; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks has updated its guest policy to allow people to use its cafe and restrooms without making a purchase; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR PERPETUAL GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson came to Philadelphia to personally apologize; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks lovers can drink their iced cappuccino and have their foam too

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03M and $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 14,140 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $75.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Turning Bearish Into The Disney+ Exuberance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.91 billion for 31.69 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 32.41 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

