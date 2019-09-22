North American Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by $11.02 Million as Valuation Rose; Cme Group (CME) Holder Advisory Alpha Increased Position

Advisory Alpha Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 19937.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc bought 7,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 8,015 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64M, up from 40 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $211.15. About 1.47 million shares traded or 13.92% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 10/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 9; 29/03/2018 – CME’S DUFFY SAYS NEX DEAL `ABSOLUTELY NOT’ A RISK IN TREASURIES; 09/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures snap back on bargain hunting; 15/03/2018 – CME IS SAID TO CONSIDER BIDDING FOR MICHAEL SPENCER’S NEX GROUP; 10/05/2018 – CME Group to List USD Eris Interest Rate Swap Futures; 16/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 13; 10/04/2018 – CME’S COMEX PLACES IMMEDIATE CURB ON DELIVERY OF RUSAL ALUMINUM; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME CO-CEO SAYS 83 PCT OF NON-TIME WARNER WARRANTS HAVE BEEN EXERCISED AS OF APRIL 24; 08/05/2018 – CME Group Announces First Trades of New SOFR Futures; 29/03/2018 – CME Group to buy Britain’s NEX for $5.5 billion

North American Management Corp decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 78.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp sold 155,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 41,558 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.98M, down from 196,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.88B market cap company. It closed at $70.95 lastly. It is down 7.94% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 23/05/2018 – CL COMMITS TO 100% RECYCLABLE PLASTICS IN PACKAGING BY 2025; 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA INTERIM DIV/SHR 11 RUPEES; 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07 million and $299.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 10,011 shares to 104,051 shares, valued at $7.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Financial Bank invested 0.18% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Atlantic Union Retail Bank Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1,580 shares. Alley Co Limited Liability stated it has 1.38% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 0.11% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 55,432 are held by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman. Proshare Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 90,462 shares. Jag Management Limited Liability Company, Missouri-based fund reported 6,235 shares. Naples Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,099 shares stake. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp invested in 1,344 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cortland Advisers Ltd Liability Com has invested 3.18% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Raymond James Tru Na owns 21,052 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. California Employees Retirement System reported 1.74M shares. New England Investment And Retirement Gru Incorporated invested in 0.27% or 3,473 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 21,015 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 9,601 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.19 million for 24.98 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36B and $628.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,856 shares to 284,403 shares, valued at $17.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 14,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,635 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (DGRO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Com owns 8,642 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. 89,187 were reported by Greenleaf Tru. Qci Asset Ny invested 0% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Crawford Inv Counsel invested in 1.28% or 633,201 shares. Moreover, Jacobs Ca has 0.1% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 8,891 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc reported 0.56% stake. Tuttle Tactical has invested 0.29% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Palisade Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 1.03% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Murphy Cap Mngmt reported 0.22% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Chemung Canal Trust Com holds 46,917 shares. Acg Wealth has invested 0.07% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Soros Fund Lc reported 275,000 shares stake. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 68,218 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Company owns 2.80M shares. 2,787 are held by Evergreen.