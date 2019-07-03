North American Management Has Decreased American Express Co (AXP) Stake by $607,893; Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) Stock Declined While Cumberland Partners LTD Increased Stake

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) by 16.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 114,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 809,212 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.91 million, up from 694,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 1.96M shares traded or 95.89% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 6.06% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 05/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING WILL NOW BE $350 MLN; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q ADJ EPS C$1.62, EST. C$1.50; 26/04/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Lifts Mortgage Rate in `Biggest Move in Years’; 12/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, Baytex Energy, Toronto Dominion Bank, VALE S.A, Con; 06/03/2018 – OrangeCo BizJrnl: AutoGravity Signs TD Bank; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Adj EPS C$1.62; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$556; 26/04/2018 – TD Bank Takes 2018 J.D. Power Trophy for Retail Customer Satisfaction in Florida; 22/05/2018 – Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design Selects TD Bank as New Financing Partner; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q CET1 RATIO 11.8%, EST. 11.7%

North American Management Corp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp sold 5,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 152,415 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.66M, down from 157,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $125.86. About 3.53 million shares traded or 11.86% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 25/04/2018 – American Express Advances in Effort to Access China Market; 23/03/2018 – TechCrunch: American Express quietly acquired UK fintech startup Cake for $13.3M; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX EXPECTS TO CONTINUE GROWING ONLINE SAVINGS UNIT; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 EPS AT HIGH-END OF $6.90 TO $7.30 OUTLOOK; 18/04/2018 – AMEX CFO JEFF CAMPBELL COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Starting to Pay Off; 18/04/2018 – American Express pops after hours on first-quarter earnings beat; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Average Loans for April Were $52.9 Billion

More notable recent The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “New RRSP Investors: Should Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) Stock Be in Your Portfolio? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3 Attractively Valued Companies: June 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Fool.ca published: “U.S. Banking Still Racking Up Big Profits: Are These 2 Canadian Bank Stocks Headed Higher? – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “RRSP Investors: 3 Steady Passive Income Stocks Yielding Up to 8.4% – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “5 Undervalued Stocks Growing Earnings – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 80,526 shares to 67,587 shares, valued at $9.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 9,127 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,378 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71B for 15.35 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” on June 15, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Huntington, Discover Top J.D. Power Customer Surveys on Digital Offerings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BofaML reinstates AmEx with a bull call – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “American Express Brings Together Top Industry Minds at the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen; Celebrates 30th Anniversary of the Restaurant Trade Program – Business Wire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,193 are owned by Farmers Bancorporation. Polaris Greystone Fin Gp Llc has invested 2.1% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Karpas Strategies Ltd invested 0.7% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Wright Ser owns 54,021 shares for 2.39% of their portfolio. Gideon Capital stated it has 5,577 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bancshares Wealth holds 0.11% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 3,194 shares. One Cap Lc holds 0.57% or 29,274 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third Savings Bank has 0.14% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs stated it has 32,066 shares. Noesis Cap Mangement Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Argi Inv Services Ltd Liability reported 0.03% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Torray has invested 2.38% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Accredited Investors holds 3,093 shares. Thomasville Bancshares has 4,331 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.29 million activity.