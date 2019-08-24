North American Management Has Cut Its American Tower New (AMT) Stake by $350,660 as Share Price Rose; Hexcel (IEX) Stock Price Rose While Hahn Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hexcel (IEX) by 64.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 120,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 65,141 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.88 billion, down from 185,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hexcel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $160.55. About 476,891 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 26/04/2018 – IDEX Fire & Safety Unites Brands; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms IDEX Corp. ‘BBB’ CCR; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trades in IDEX; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April; 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Raises Dividend 16% to 43c; 16/05/2018 – REG-IDEX sensors in biometric bank card end user trial in the Middle East; 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY REV. +5% TO +6%; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 02/04/2018 – Idex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q EPS $1.27

North American Management Corp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp sold 1,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 76,703 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.12M, down from 78,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $226.57. About 1.47 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. IEX’s profit will be $112.26M for 27.49 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Bluemountain Cap Mgmt has 2,332 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Llc reported 0.13% stake. 757,740 were accumulated by Geode Cap Ltd Company. Atlanta Capital L L C invested in 1.94M shares or 1.41% of the stock. Ameriprise Financial reported 0.02% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Prudential Inc invested 0.02% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Moreover, Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership has 0% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 3,100 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated has 183 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blair William Co Il owns 3,273 shares. Moreover, Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Liability Corporation Dc has 0.03% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 2,405 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.14% or 334,238 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 6,895 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX).

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:LH) by 56,939 shares to 199,639 shares, valued at $30.54 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) by 1,726 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,848 shares, and has risen its stake in Emcor Group (NASDAQ:EQIX).

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36 billion and $600.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 23,457 shares to 59,884 shares, valued at $5.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 12,459 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Amerigas Partners LP (NYSE:APU).