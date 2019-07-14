North American Management Has Cut American Tower New (AMT) Position by $350,660 as Share Value Rose; Crown Holdings (CCK) Stock Value Rose While Lonestar Capital Management Decreased Stake

North American Management Corp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp sold 1,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,703 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.12 million, down from 78,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $208.98. About 1.26M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91M, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $60.77. About 1.12 million shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36 billion and $600.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 23,457 shares to 59,884 shares, valued at $5.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 5,608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $10.67 million activity. $503,250 worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) shares were sold by Lara Gustavo. DOLAN RAYMOND P had sold 7,243 shares worth $1.19 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,557 shares. Services Automobile Association invested in 0.1% or 188,728 shares. Hl Fincl Svcs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Factory Mutual owns 337,600 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Lincoln Natl holds 0.05% or 6,110 shares. The New York-based Evercore Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 2.79% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 345 shares stake. Barr E S And owns 22,968 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Chem Bank reported 0.15% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% or 7,333 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Nv holds 0.23% or 140,801 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 5,220 shares. Moreover, Lakeview Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.3% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 2,517 shares. Tobam has 421 shares. International Sarl has invested 0.87% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 6,293 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio invested 0.21% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Skylands Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 15,700 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Viking Global Invsts Limited Partnership holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 2.03 million shares. 314,269 were reported by United Serv Automobile Association. Columbia Asset Mngmt accumulated 3,050 shares. Madison Holdings holds 603,042 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg Sa invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Clearbridge Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 1,800 shares. Green Square Capital Ltd Llc invested in 0.18% or 4,989 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 0% or 27 shares. Aperio Gp Llc owns 42,546 shares. Paragon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 114 shares or 0% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 16,987 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $6.90 million activity.