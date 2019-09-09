North American Management Decreased Its Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holding by $390,320; Shares Rose; Tnb Financial Has Increased Its Dominion Energy (D) Stake by $427,728

North American Management Corp decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp sold 5,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 196,741 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.49M, down from 202,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $74.7. About 2.33M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 08/03/2018 – RPT-With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018

Tnb Financial increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 15.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 5,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 41,816 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21M, up from 36,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $76.37. About 3.74M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PRESENTS LONG-RANGE PLAN ON RENEWABLE ENERGY; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Commercial Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With Dominion Energy; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $608.03 million for 26.30 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

