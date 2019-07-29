North American Management Decreased Its American Tower New (AMT) Stake; Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Has 0.54 Sentiment

North American Management Corp decreased American Tower Corp New (AMT) stake by 2.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. North American Management Corp sold 1,780 shares as American Tower Corp New (AMT)’s stock rose 15.41%. The North American Management Corp holds 76,703 shares with $15.12 million value, down from 78,483 last quarter. American Tower Corp New now has $90.71B valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $205.22. About 1.08 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (AFT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.54 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.46, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 13 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 24 sold and decreased their positions in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. The funds in our database now have: 3.03 million shares, down from 3.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 18 Increased: 9 New Position: 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust Fincl Bank Na has 0.46% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.11M shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Burney has 3,558 shares. Avalon Advsrs reported 0.42% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Lincoln Natl Corp has 6,110 shares. Heritage Wealth accumulated 0% or 206 shares. Copeland Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.34% or 25,088 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation reported 9,661 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Tru Fund has invested 0.38% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Sageworth Tru Co invested 0% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). First Midwest National Bank & Trust Trust Division accumulated 9,834 shares. Moreover, Conning has 0.07% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Blume Cap Mngmt owns 900 shares. Martingale Asset LP accumulated 28,111 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt stated it has 1,917 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

North American Management Corp increased Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) stake by 47,240 shares to 143,802 valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Amerigas Partners LP (NYSE:APU) stake by 14,679 shares and now owns 89,673 shares. Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. American Tower had 18 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $22500 target in Monday, July 15 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, February 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Oppenheimer. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Wells Fargo. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMT in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Macquarie Research. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 4. UBS downgraded the shares of AMT in report on Friday, June 7 to “Neutral” rating.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $526,760 activity. Shares for $526,760 were sold by Lara Gustavo on Friday, February 1.

The stock increased 0.61% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.02. About 12,406 shares traded. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) has declined 8.84% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.27% the S&P500.

Q Global Advisors Llc holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. for 50,794 shares. Robinson Capital Management Llc owns 78,606 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shaker Financial Services Llc has 0.35% invested in the company for 46,922 shares. The Illinois-based Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has invested 0.27% in the stock. Clough Capital Partners L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 113,968 shares.

