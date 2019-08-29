North American Management Cut Position in Starbucks (SBUX) by $553,076 as Share Price Rose; Marsico Capital Management Position in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Has Cut by $8.80 Million

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 20,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 353,565 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.28 million, down from 374,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $524.23. About 310,864 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018

North American Management Corp decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp sold 7,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 195,112 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.51 million, down from 202,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $97.65. About 3.44 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Nestlé enters agreement for the perpetual global license of Starbucks consumer and foodservice products; 07/05/2018 – The deal gives Nestle the rights to sell Starbucks’ products, including single-serve coffees and teas as well as bagged beans, around the world; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks chief executive apologizes for arrests of two black men; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO wants to meet black men arrested in U.S. cafe, apologize; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REITERATES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 11/05/2018 – KFVS News: BREAKING: This incident comes two weeks after a similar device was discovered about two miles away at a; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: REDUCING LIMITED-TIME OFFERS BY 30% YOY IN U.S; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 Comp Sales Growth at Low End of 3%-5% View; 30/03/2018 – Starbucks coffee in California must have a cancer warning, judge rules

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.51 earnings per share, up 14.61% or $0.83 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $600.59 million for 20.13 P/E if the $6.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.91% negative EPS growth.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14B and $2.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 100,162 shares to 140,414 shares, valued at $4.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 19,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,768 shares, and has risen its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.88 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

