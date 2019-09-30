North American Management Cut Its Starbucks (SBUX) Holding by $447,951 as Market Value Rose; Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Keybank National Association Has Cut Its Stake by $2.69 Million as Market Value Rose

North American Management Corp decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp sold 5,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 189,715 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.90M, down from 195,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $88.37. About 5.99M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – Starbucks earnings: 53 cents per share, vs. 53 cents expected; 17/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Starbucks announces it will close all stores for racial-bias education on May 29; 29/05/2018 – Hartford Courant: In Hartford Area, Starbucks Racial Bias Training Draws Mixed Reaction; 07/03/2018 – Starbucks Announces Partnership with Malala Fund in a Global Commitment to Advance Education and Economic Opportunities for; 18/04/2018 – For CEOs in crisis, Starbucks offers an ‘instructive playbook’; 21/05/2018 – Starbucks officially changes its policy, saying anyone can use its spaces, including restrooms, regardless of whether a purchase is made; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: Nestle Outlook Change Follows Announced Perpetual Global License Agreement With Starbucks and Co’s Decision to Maintain Its Share Buyback Program; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks and Nestlé: A Bold Blend — Heard on the Street; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS – AGEEMENT PROVIDES FOR NESTLÉ TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250 MLN UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: Curriculum to Be Designed by Nationally Recognized Experts and Will Be Available for Other Companies to Use

Keybank National Association decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 6.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association sold 32,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 456,748 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.29M, down from 489,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $88.37. About 5.99M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 29/03/2018 – Starbucks gets downgraded as analyst predicts weaker than expected China sales; 19/04/2018 – Starbucks plans to close all company-owned locations in the U.S. during the afternoon of May 29 for racial-bias training; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Stores Nationwide Will Be Closed The Afternoon Of May 29 For Racial-bias Training — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Slowing U.S. Sales, Philadelphia Fallout — Earnings Preview; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS HAS BEEN WORKING WITH STARBUCKS, DOORDASH, DOMINO’S, AND OTHER RESTAURANTS FOR ASSISTANT – CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – Investors want to know if the arrest of two customers at a Philadelphia Starbucks has hurt the brand’s sales; 30/03/2018 – Johnson’s ascension came as former CEO and founder Howard Schultz decided to step down to focus his efforts on the Starbucks’ Reserve Roastery brand; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says its $7.15 billion deal with food giant Nestle should return value to shareholders; 24/05/2018 – UZBEKISTAN TO OPEN STARBUCKS, MCDONALD’S NEAR TASHKENT: RIA; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: REDUCING LIMITED-TIME OFFERS BY 30% YOY IN U.S

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 31.56 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 14,988 are owned by Virtu Ltd Company. 7,119 are held by Rothschild Invest Il. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia accumulated 867,386 shares. Barbara Oil Company accumulated 15,000 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Estabrook Mgmt has 370 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cardinal Cap Mngmt holds 1.67% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 70,225 shares. Madison Hldg accumulated 383,162 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Mckinley Capital Management Ltd Co Delaware invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Da Davidson And Communications holds 0.41% or 262,625 shares in its portfolio. Shaker Investments Limited Liability Corporation Oh has 1.07% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 19,220 shares. 28,700 are held by Baldwin Management Ltd Liability Company. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 173,938 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has 619,517 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0.15% or 16,065 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Com reported 922,076 shares.

