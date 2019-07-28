North American Management Cut Its American Tower New (AMT) Holding; INCA ONE GOLD CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARE (INCAF) Shorts Increased By 369.57%

North American Management Corp decreased American Tower Corp New (AMT) stake by 2.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. North American Management Corp sold 1,780 shares as American Tower Corp New (AMT)’s stock rose 15.41%. The North American Management Corp holds 76,703 shares with $15.12M value, down from 78,483 last quarter. American Tower Corp New now has $90.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $204.59. About 1.29M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

INCA ONE GOLD CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:INCAF) had an increase of 369.57% in short interest. INCAF’s SI was 10,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 369.57% from 2,300 shares previously. With 18,300 avg volume, 1 days are for INCA ONE GOLD CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:INCAF)’s short sellers to cover INCAF’s short positions. It closed at $0.03 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian mineral resource and mineral processing firm with a gold milling facility in Peru. The company has market cap of $8.00 million. It develops and processes gold-bearing material from legal small-scale miners, and produces loaded carbon for smelting and recovery of gold and silver off-site. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp. and changed its name to Inca One Gold Corp. in September 2014.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $526,760 activity. Lara Gustavo had sold 3,050 shares worth $526,760 on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grand Jean Cap invested in 5.61% or 69,868 shares. Fragasso Grp Inc Inc reported 0.66% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 7.19 million are owned by Akre Management Ltd Llc. Rbf Capital Limited Liability owns 20,000 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Halsey Assoc Ct holds 1.8% or 55,795 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Finance Of The Southwest Tx holds 60,842 shares or 3.49% of its portfolio. Ima Wealth Incorporated reported 14,444 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset Inc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 67,458 shares. 1,070 were accumulated by Commerce Of Toledo Na Oh. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). The Michigan-based Asset Mngmt has invested 0.36% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Glenmede Tru Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 48,461 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 21,000 shares. Hanson & Doremus Investment Mgmt reported 91 shares. Brinker Cap has 6,634 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. American Tower had 18 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, March 4. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, May 20. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, June 7. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, February 27. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $185 target in Monday, March 11 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMT in report on Monday, July 15 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 22 by Citigroup.