North American Management Boosted Stake in Amerigas Partners LP (APU) as Share Value Declined; Intrust Bank Na Has Upped Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $966,255 as Valuation Rose

North American Management Corp increased its stake in Amerigas Partners LP (APU) by 19.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp bought 14,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 89,673 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, up from 74,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Amerigas Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $31.04. About 776,967 shares traded or 13.32% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Net $191.8M; 02/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ NET $222.7M, EST. $236.3M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q EPS $1.44; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65; 23/04/2018 – DJ AmeriGas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APU); 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M; 23/04/2018 – AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 120.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 8,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 15,950 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, up from 7,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $133.42. About 6.83M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets; 25/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Report: Disney CEO Bob Iger Aware of John Lasseter’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Since 2010; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $1.61B TO DATE; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold APU shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 2.08% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust owns 0.01% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 4,717 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 127,619 shares. Sei Invests stated it has 17,607 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability has 1,990 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The New York-based Clearbridge Invs Lc has invested 0.03% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Bell Bancorp holds 0.14% or 16,400 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Bancorporation reported 300 shares. North Star Investment Management has 2,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Interstate Savings Bank has 0.01% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 1,850 shares. Creative Planning holds 30,849 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group has 0.01% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd accumulated 600 shares. Roffman Miller Assoc Inc Pa holds 0.29% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 82,936 shares. Bokf Na holds 6,810 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 12,466 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36 billion and $600.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 37,873 shares to 277,547 shares, valued at $16.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,112 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Berkley W R Corporation holds 10,078 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Washington-based Tradewinds Management has invested 0.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rmb Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Leavell Investment Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 62,046 shares. 8,228 were reported by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va. 31,098 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland). Strategic Ltd stated it has 14,701 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Btim invested in 0.02% or 11,568 shares. Guardian Advisors Limited Partnership owns 5,467 shares. Aurora Investment Counsel reported 1.39% stake. Horan Lc reported 4,197 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc accumulated 8.90 million shares or 0% of the stock. Loeb Partners Corp, New York-based fund reported 200 shares. Old Bankshares In reported 6,608 shares stake. Wilkins Invest Counsel stated it has 7,700 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings.

