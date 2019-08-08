North American Management Boosted Its Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Stake; Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) Covered By 2 Bulls

North American Management Corp increased Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) stake by 64.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. North American Management Corp acquired 23,457 shares as Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD)’s stock rose 15.00%. The North American Management Corp holds 59,884 shares with $5.03M value, up from 36,427 last quarter. Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv now has $193.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $97.2. About 388,086 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPEFUL LIST OF U.S. ALLIES WILL GET ENLARGED: BRITO; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt; 25/04/2018 – Bud brewer hopeful that aluminium tariffs won’t hit U.S. allies; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Congress unveils $1.3 trillion spending bill as shutdown looms; 20/03/2018 – Tanzania says AB InBev to build $100 mln plant; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev Trades 4.1% Higher After 1Q Results; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV CEO BRITO RESPONDS TO INVESTOR QUESTION AT AGM; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev brewing associate in Zimbabwe posts profit up 27 pct; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video)

Among 2 analysts covering Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Anheuser-Busch InBev had 9 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Macquarie Research. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) on Thursday, March 7 to “Sector Perform” rating. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research.

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "UBS Has Budweiser Hangover, Downgrades AB Inbev After Q2 Print – Benzinga" on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Guggenheim Bullish On Budweiser Parent Company's Growth Opportunities (NYSE:BUD) – Benzinga" published on July 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: "AB InBev SA (BUD) Acquires Platform Beer Co. – StreetInsider.com" on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: "What To Expect From Anheuser-Busch InBev's Q2 2019 Earnings Report? – Forbes" published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com's news article titled: "SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MMM EROS BUD RBGLY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire" with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Sequans Communications S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. The company has market cap of $84.37 million. The Company’s solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers baseband solutions used to encode and decode data based on 4G protocols that serve as the wireless processing platform for a 4G device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; and system-on-chip solutions that integrate the baseband and RF transceiver functions.