North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) EPS Estimated At $0.35; Buckeye Partners, L.P. (BPL) Covered By 1 Bulls

Analysts expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) to report $0.35 EPS on July, 30.T_NOA’s profit would be $8.81M giving it 10.01 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.52 EPS previously, North American Construction Group Ltd.’s analysts see -32.69% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.02. About 46,345 shares traded. North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Buckeye Partners had 11 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Mizuho on Monday, March 11 with “Hold”. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Hold” rating and $40 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. UBS upgraded Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) on Friday, March 8 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, May 13 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, February 19. UBS downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $41.5000 target in Wednesday, May 15 report. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, January 16 by Barclays Capital. See Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) latest ratings:

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $36.0000 New Target: $41.5000 Downgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Sell Downgrade

13/05/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $34.0000 New Target: $41.5000 Downgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold New Target: $40 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Hold New Target: $36 Initiate

08/03/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $33 New Target: $36 Upgrade

20/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

19/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $38 Maintain

North American Energy Partners Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to clients in the resource development and industrial construction sectors primarily in Western Canada. The company has market cap of $352.74 million. The firm offers construction and activities support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle. It has a 77.89 P/E ratio. The Company’s services include site clearing and access road construction; site development and underground utility installation; construction and relocation of mine site infrastructure; stripping, muskeg removal, and overburden removal; heavy equipment and labor supply; material hauling; and mine reclamation, and tailings pond construction and maintenance.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.79, from 0.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold Buckeye Partners, L.P. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 104.06 million shares or 2.64% more from 101.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Invest Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% or 6,920 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors Inc reported 56,198 shares stake. Morgan Stanley accumulated 723,975 shares. Carroll Associate Inc holds 0% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) or 600 shares. Blackhill Cap Inc reported 21,012 shares. Sigma Planning has 6,480 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.1% or 21,992 shares in its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Cap Advsr L P has invested 3.87% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 82,113 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc has 65,270 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 1,055 shares. Illinois-based North Star Investment Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.01% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Brookfield Asset Management Incorporated owns 2.51 million shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd holds 123,024 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Green Square Cap Lc has invested 0.69% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL).

The stock increased 0.27% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $41.36. About 530,105 shares traded. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 3.98% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 16/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL IMPACT FROM FERC RULING; 05/04/2018 – Buckeye Announces Expansion of Chicago Complex and Execution of Long-Term Agreement With BP; 13/04/2018 – Tribune 242: Shell Deal To Help `Revolutionise’ Bpl; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS- ACTIVELY UNDERTAKING STEPS NECESSARY TO PROVIDE Bl-DIRECTIONAL SERVICE TO PITTSBURGH SECTION OF REFINED FUELS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 06/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners to Move Forward With Bi-Directional Laurel Service; Operational Solution Will Enhance Market Competition; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q Rev $1.18B; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS FORMED JV WITH PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS, ANDEAVOR; 06/03/2018 Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – CHICAGO COMPLEX PROJECT BACKED BY A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BP PRODUCTS NORTH AMERICA; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 74C, EST. 81C