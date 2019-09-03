North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) and Quintana Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:QES) Comparison side by side

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) and Quintana Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:QES), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio North American Construction Group Ltd. 12 0.00 N/A 0.30 41.12 Quintana Energy Services Inc. 3 0.08 N/A -0.32 0.00

Demonstrates North American Construction Group Ltd. and Quintana Energy Services Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North American Construction Group Ltd. 0.00% 7.5% 2% Quintana Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -5.3% -3.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of North American Construction Group Ltd. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Quintana Energy Services Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Quintana Energy Services Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than North American Construction Group Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for North American Construction Group Ltd. and Quintana Energy Services Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score North American Construction Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Quintana Energy Services Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Quintana Energy Services Inc.’s average price target is $4.38, while its potential upside is 212.86%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both North American Construction Group Ltd. and Quintana Energy Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.6% and 16.9% respectively. About 2.5% of North American Construction Group Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.9% are Quintana Energy Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) North American Construction Group Ltd. 22.91% 17.15% 0.16% 21.36% 90.84% 40.45% Quintana Energy Services Inc. -4.25% 28.48% -57.8% -57.35% -71.61% -41.33%

For the past year North American Construction Group Ltd. had bullish trend while Quintana Energy Services Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

North American Construction Group Ltd. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Quintana Energy Services Inc.

Quintana Energy Services Inc. provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. It operates through four segments: Directional Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, Pressure Control Services, and Wireline Services. The Directional Drilling Services segment provides directional, horizontal, underbalanced, and measurement-while-drilling, as well as rental tool and pipe inspection services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing stimulation services; cementing services, such as surface- and intermediate-casing and long-string cementing services; and a range of acid stimulation services comprising CO2 foamed acid stimulation services. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had a pressure pumping fleet of 245,925 hydraulic horsepower. The Pressure Control Services segment offers coiled tubing, rig-assisted snubbing, nitrogen, fluid pumping, and well control services for drilling, completion, and workover activities. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had a fleet of 23 coiled tubing, 36 rig-assisted snubbing, and 24 nitrogen pumping units. The Wireline Services segment offers pump-down services for setting plugs between frac stages, as well as the deployment of perforation equipment in connection with plug-and-perf operations; and other pump-down and cased-hole wireline services, including electro-mechanical pipe-cutting and punching. This segment also provides cased-hole production logging, injection profiling, stimulation performance evaluation, and water break-through identification services; and industrial logging services for cavern, storage, and injection wells, as well as operates Archer's POINT proprietary detection system and SPACE imaging and measurement platform in the land market. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 49 wireline units. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.