North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) and PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Comparison side by side

Since North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) and PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) are part of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio North American Construction Group Ltd. 11 0.00 N/A 0.30 41.12 PEDEVCO Corp. 2 13.34 N/A 3.92 0.33

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for North American Construction Group Ltd. and PEDEVCO Corp. PEDEVCO Corp. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than North American Construction Group Ltd. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. North American Construction Group Ltd. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) and PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North American Construction Group Ltd. 0.00% 7.5% 2% PEDEVCO Corp. 0.00% 163.3% 89.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.5 beta means North American Construction Group Ltd.’s volatility is 50.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, PEDEVCO Corp.’s 12.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.88 beta.

Liquidity

North American Construction Group Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PEDEVCO Corp. are 1 and 1 respectively. PEDEVCO Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to North American Construction Group Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

North American Construction Group Ltd. and PEDEVCO Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.6% and 0.5%. 2.5% are North American Construction Group Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.7% of PEDEVCO Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) North American Construction Group Ltd. 22.91% 17.15% 0.16% 21.36% 90.84% 40.45% PEDEVCO Corp. -15.69% -35.82% -33.51% -12.24% -44.87% 70.34%

For the past year North American Construction Group Ltd. was less bullish than PEDEVCO Corp.

Summary

PEDEVCO Corp. beats North American Construction Group Ltd. on 7 of the 10 factors.

PEDEVCO Corp., doing business as Pacific Energy Development, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal asset is Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin asset comprising approximately 11,538 net acres located in the Weld county, Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had interests in 61 gross wells in its D-J Basin Asset. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Danville, California.