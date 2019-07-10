North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company, North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.6% of North American Construction Group Ltd.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.48% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand North American Construction Group Ltd. has 2.5% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 4.04% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have North American Construction Group Ltd. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North American Construction Group Ltd. 0.00% 10.00% 3.20% Industry Average 2.46% 56.64% 9.33%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting North American Construction Group Ltd. and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio North American Construction Group Ltd. N/A 11 31.59 Industry Average 51.94M 2.11B 66.36

North American Construction Group Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for North American Construction Group Ltd. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score North American Construction Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.25 1.84 1.87 2.59

The potential upside of the rivals is 36.16%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of North American Construction Group Ltd. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) North American Construction Group Ltd. 1.25% -0.25% 18.81% 21.06% 81.04% 36.29% Industry Average 3.82% 9.20% 13.15% 15.71% 75.82% 39.00%

For the past year North American Construction Group Ltd. has weaker performance than North American Construction Group Ltd.’s competitors.

Liquidity

North American Construction Group Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, North American Construction Group Ltd.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.55 and has 1.98 Quick Ratio. North American Construction Group Ltd.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than North American Construction Group Ltd.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.51 shows that North American Construction Group Ltd. is 49.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, North American Construction Group Ltd.’s rivals are 78.80% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.79 beta.

Dividends

North American Construction Group Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors North American Construction Group Ltd.’s competitors beat North American Construction Group Ltd.