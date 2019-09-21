North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company, North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.6% of North American Construction Group Ltd.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.73% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of North American Construction Group Ltd. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.23% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has North American Construction Group Ltd. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North American Construction Group Ltd. 0.00% 7.50% 2.00% Industry Average 2.08% 24.78% 8.61%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares North American Construction Group Ltd. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio North American Construction Group Ltd. N/A 12 41.12 Industry Average 49.44M 2.38B 69.61

North American Construction Group Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for North American Construction Group Ltd. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score North American Construction Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.76 2.54

The potential upside of the competitors is 49.96%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of North American Construction Group Ltd. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) North American Construction Group Ltd. 22.91% 17.15% 0.16% 21.36% 90.84% 40.45% Industry Average 5.12% 6.58% 10.34% 19.55% 24.64% 36.00%

For the past year North American Construction Group Ltd. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

North American Construction Group Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, North American Construction Group Ltd.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.59 and has 1.99 Quick Ratio. North American Construction Group Ltd.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than North American Construction Group Ltd.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.5 shows that North American Construction Group Ltd. is 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, North American Construction Group Ltd.’s competitors have beta of 1.72 which is 72.21% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

North American Construction Group Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

North American Construction Group Ltd.’s peers beat North American Construction Group Ltd. on 6 of the 6 factors.