North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) and Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY) Comparison side by side

Both North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) and Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY) are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio North American Construction Group Ltd. 11 0.00 N/A 0.30 41.12 Apergy Corporation 36 1.82 N/A 1.20 27.04

Table 1 demonstrates North American Construction Group Ltd. and Apergy Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Apergy Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than North American Construction Group Ltd. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. North American Construction Group Ltd.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Apergy Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us North American Construction Group Ltd. and Apergy Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North American Construction Group Ltd. 0.00% 7.5% 2% Apergy Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 4.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of North American Construction Group Ltd. are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Apergy Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Apergy Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than North American Construction Group Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for North American Construction Group Ltd. and Apergy Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score North American Construction Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Apergy Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Apergy Corporation’s potential upside is 53.82% and its average price target is $44.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.6% of North American Construction Group Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 93.7% of Apergy Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.5% of North American Construction Group Ltd. shares. Competitively, 0.5% are Apergy Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) North American Construction Group Ltd. 22.91% 17.15% 0.16% 21.36% 90.84% 40.45% Apergy Corporation 3.5% -3.81% -16.35% -5.66% -19.32% 20.13%

For the past year North American Construction Group Ltd. has stronger performance than Apergy Corporation

Summary

Apergy Corporation beats North American Construction Group Ltd. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management. This segment offers its products under the brand names of Harbison-Fischer, Norris, Alberta Oil Tool, Oil Lift Technology, PCS Ferguson, Pro-Rod, Upco, Accelerated, Norriseal-Wellmark, Quartzdyne, Spirit, Theta, Timberline, and Windrock. The Drilling Technologies segment provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings for use in oil and gas drill bits under the US Synthetic brand. The company was formerly known as Wellsite Corporation and changed its name to Apergy Corporation in February 2018. Apergy Corporation is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. As of May 8, 2018, Apergy Corporation operates independently of PHI Group Inc.