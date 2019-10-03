North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) Analysts See $0.40 EPS; Basswood Capital Management Increased Owens Corning New (OC) Stake

Analysts expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) to report $0.40 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.35 EPS change or 700.00% from last quarter’s $0.05 EPS. T_NOA’s profit would be $10.06 million giving it 9.34 P/E if the $0.40 EPS is correct. It closed at $14.94 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased Owens Corning New (OC) stake by 3.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Basswood Capital Management Llc acquired 17,035 shares as Owens Corning New (OC)’s stock rose 13.28%. The Basswood Capital Management Llc holds 455,534 shares with $26.51M value, up from 438,499 last quarter. Owens Corning New now has $6.51B valuation. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $59.84. About 110,957 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Net $92M; 14/03/2018 – WilmerHale Partner Andre Owens Joins LUNGevity Foundation’s Board of Directors; 30/03/2018 – Owens Corning Announces Marcio Sandri President, Composites; 30/03/2018 – OWENS CORNING ARNAUD GENIS RETIRES AS PRESIDENT, COMPOSITES; 16/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280494 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 16/05/2018 – Daily Caller: EXCLUSIVE: BuzzFeed Battles Candace Owens Over Accusations Of Threats; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – COMPANY DID NOT INCUR ANY EARLY TERMINATION PENALTIES IN CONNECTION WITH TERMINATION OF EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 07/03/2018 – DEKRA Announces 2018 Safety In Action™ Icons Award Recipients; Winners From Shell Oil, Owens Corning & BASF Corporation; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Net Profit Falls on Inflation Impact; 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CAPITAL ADDITIONS IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold OC shares while 99 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 99.47 million shares or 2.22% more from 97.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carroll Financial Assoc invested in 3 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Ameriprise accumulated 0.01% or 241,631 shares. Rock Point Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.15% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Geode Llc reported 1.20M shares. Advisors Management Ltd reported 6,186 shares stake. John G Ullman And Associate has invested 0.62% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). The Massachusetts-based Putnam Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 110,701 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Jefferies Gp Lc has 0.42% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 979,895 shares. 12,419 are owned by Hodges Mgmt. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 192,352 shares. Scout Invs, Missouri-based fund reported 292,169 shares. 160,596 are held by Raymond James And Assocs.

More notable recent Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Owens Corningâ€™s (NYSE:OC) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rebalance moves companies among MidCap, SmallCap indexes – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Owens Corning Declares Third-Quarter 2019 Dividend – Business Wire” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Owens Corning (OC) Reports Election of Eduardo Cordeiro to Board – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Owens Corning (NYSE:OC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Owens Corning has $7200 highest and $4800 lowest target. $60’s average target is 0.27% above currents $59.84 stock price. Owens Corning had 8 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Nomura on Thursday, May 16 to “Neutral”. Bank of America upgraded the shares of OC in report on Thursday, June 27 to “Buy” rating.

North American Energy Partners Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to clients in the resource development and industrial construction sectors primarily in Western Canada. The company has market cap of $375.89 million. The firm offers construction and activities support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s services include site clearing and access road construction; site development and underground utility installation; construction and relocation of mine site infrastructure; stripping, muskeg removal, and overburden removal; heavy equipment and labor supply; material hauling; and mine reclamation, and tailings pond construction and maintenance.

More notable recent North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Perrigo Announces the Relaunch of the AB Rated Generic Version of Transderm Scop® 1.5 MG – PRNewswire” on October 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “North American Construction Group Announces Dividend Increase Toronto Stock Exchange:NOA – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “North American Energy Partners: Expect The Stock To Stay Strong – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “North American Construction Group’s Run Has Not Finished Yet – Seeking Alpha” published on March 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “North American Construction Group Ltd. Announces Results for the Second Quarter Ending June 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.