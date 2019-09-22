Nortech Systems Incorporated (NSYS)’s Financial Results Comparing With MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) and MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) are two firms in the Diversified Electronics that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nortech Systems Incorporated 4 0.07 N/A 0.07 52.11 MicroVision Inc. 1 4.12 N/A -0.29 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Nortech Systems Incorporated and MicroVision Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nortech Systems Incorporated and MicroVision Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nortech Systems Incorporated 0.00% 0.9% 0.3% MicroVision Inc. 0.00% 0% -136%

Volatility & Risk

Nortech Systems Incorporated’s 1.02 beta indicates that its volatility is 2.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. MicroVision Inc.’s 46.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.54 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Nortech Systems Incorporated are 1.8 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor MicroVision Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Nortech Systems Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MicroVision Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nortech Systems Incorporated and MicroVision Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.8% and 22.8% respectively. Nortech Systems Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 2.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of MicroVision Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nortech Systems Incorporated 1.37% -5.85% -12.74% -11% 2.06% 4.23% MicroVision Inc. -9.86% -20% -34.89% -21% -30.24% 5.98%

For the past year Nortech Systems Incorporated was less bullish than MicroVision Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Nortech Systems Incorporated beats MicroVision Inc.

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States and internationally. The company provides value-added engineering, technical, and manufacturing services and support, including project management, design, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services. It offers manufacturing and engineering services for medical devices, printed circuit board assemblies, wire and cable assemblies, and higher level electromechanical assemblies. The company also provides repair services. It serves original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace and defense, medical, and industrial markets through business development teams and independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

MicroVision, Inc. develops PicoP scanning technology that provides high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional (3D) sensing and image capture solutions in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology comprises a small form factor and lower power scanning engine for display, 3D sensing, and user interaction applications. The company licenses its products primarily to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers. MicroVision, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.