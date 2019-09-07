Nortech Systems Incorporated (NSYS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Both Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) and Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Electronics industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nortech Systems Incorporated 4 0.07 N/A 0.07 52.11 Data I/O Corporation 5 1.19 N/A 0.18 24.86

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Nortech Systems Incorporated and Data I/O Corporation. Data I/O Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Nortech Systems Incorporated. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Nortech Systems Incorporated’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Data I/O Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nortech Systems Incorporated 0.00% 0.9% 0.3% Data I/O Corporation 0.00% 6.5% 5%

Volatility and Risk

Nortech Systems Incorporated’s current beta is 1.02 and it happens to be 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Data I/O Corporation has a 1.67 beta which is 67.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Nortech Systems Incorporated are 1.8 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Data I/O Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.7 and its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Data I/O Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Nortech Systems Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nortech Systems Incorporated and Data I/O Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.8% and 45.4%. Insiders owned roughly 2.3% of Nortech Systems Incorporated’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 10.1% of Data I/O Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nortech Systems Incorporated 1.37% -5.85% -12.74% -11% 2.06% 4.23% Data I/O Corporation 1.62% 0.69% -9.84% -25.17% -11.82% -12%

For the past year Nortech Systems Incorporated had bullish trend while Data I/O Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Data I/O Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Nortech Systems Incorporated.

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States and internationally. The company provides value-added engineering, technical, and manufacturing services and support, including project management, design, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services. It offers manufacturing and engineering services for medical devices, printed circuit board assemblies, wire and cable assemblies, and higher level electromechanical assemblies. The company also provides repair services. It serves original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace and defense, medical, and industrial markets through business development teams and independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems for electronic device manufacturers worldwide. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers off-line automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an in-line automated programming systems. It also offers LumenX Programmer; non-automated programming systems comprising FlashPAK III programmer; and Sprint/Unifamily programmers, an off-line, low volume, and engineering non-automated system. In addition, the company provides hardware support, system installation and repair, and device programming services. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in automotive electronics, wireless, consumer electronics, and the Internet of things and their electronic manufacturing service contract manufacturers through direct sales, internal telesales, and indirect sales representatives and distributors. Data I/O Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.