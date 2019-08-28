Nortech Systems Incorporated (NSYS) and Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO) Comparing side by side

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) and Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO) are two firms in the Diversified Electronics that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nortech Systems Incorporated 4 0.07 N/A 0.07 52.11 Data I/O Corporation 5 1.13 N/A 0.18 24.86

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Nortech Systems Incorporated and Data I/O Corporation. Data I/O Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Nortech Systems Incorporated. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Nortech Systems Incorporated has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Data I/O Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nortech Systems Incorporated 0.00% 0.9% 0.3% Data I/O Corporation 0.00% 6.5% 5%

Volatility and Risk

Nortech Systems Incorporated’s current beta is 1.02 and it happens to be 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Data I/O Corporation has a 1.67 beta and it is 67.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Nortech Systems Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Data I/O Corporation which has a 4.7 Current Ratio and a 3.7 Quick Ratio. Data I/O Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Nortech Systems Incorporated.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.8% of Nortech Systems Incorporated shares and 45.4% of Data I/O Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.3% of Nortech Systems Incorporated’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 10.1% of Data I/O Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nortech Systems Incorporated 1.37% -5.85% -12.74% -11% 2.06% 4.23% Data I/O Corporation 1.62% 0.69% -9.84% -25.17% -11.82% -12%

For the past year Nortech Systems Incorporated has 4.23% stronger performance while Data I/O Corporation has -12% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Data I/O Corporation beats Nortech Systems Incorporated.

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States and internationally. The company provides value-added engineering, technical, and manufacturing services and support, including project management, design, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services. It offers manufacturing and engineering services for medical devices, printed circuit board assemblies, wire and cable assemblies, and higher level electromechanical assemblies. The company also provides repair services. It serves original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace and defense, medical, and industrial markets through business development teams and independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems for electronic device manufacturers worldwide. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers off-line automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an in-line automated programming systems. It also offers LumenX Programmer; non-automated programming systems comprising FlashPAK III programmer; and Sprint/Unifamily programmers, an off-line, low volume, and engineering non-automated system. In addition, the company provides hardware support, system installation and repair, and device programming services. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in automotive electronics, wireless, consumer electronics, and the Internet of things and their electronic manufacturing service contract manufacturers through direct sales, internal telesales, and indirect sales representatives and distributors. Data I/O Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.